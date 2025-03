Georgia has cemented itself as a top contender for Corey Barber.

The Class of 2026 Rivals250 receiver saw his recruitment explode with a bevy of new offers this winter. Georgia provided one of the bigger ones and hosted Barber on campus in February.

Barber returned to Athens on March 13 to see a spring practice. The visit secured Georgia's place as a "big one" in Barber's recruitment.