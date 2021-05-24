Aaron Bryant, a highly coveted defensive tackle from Southaven, Mississippi, is all set for his official visit to the University of Georgia on the weekend of June 4 - 6.

In a recent conversation with UGASports, the 6-foot-4 former offensive tackle-turned-interior-defensive-lineman expressed his excitement about making a trip to the Classic City. Bryant's anticipation of the visit to UGA has a lot to do with the recruiting style of Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, who Bryant has been in contact with "a lot," as well as that of defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

When asked what sets Georgia apart, Bryant responded, "The realness of the coaches. And you can tell they care about you more than just as a player, but also as an individual. I also like that everyone I've asked about coach Scott, they have always complimented him as a person and talked about how good of a person he is, and how he never really talks about himself. He's a very humble individual."

Georgia seems in tune with Bryant's personal beliefs and individuality. The program sent Bryant a unique, personal graphic recently. Bryant's favorite scripture is Romans 8:28, and the fact that the Dawgs' recruiting staff knows Bryant on that level demonstrates the kind of relationship that Scott and Bryant have. It gives us an insight into the closeness of their conversations as well.



