Impact redshirt freshmen: Defense

Obviously, there’s plenty to discuss as both players are going to have integral roles with the Bulldogs come fall.

The reason? Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber are the only two redshirt freshmen players on scholarship playing defense on the team.

You’ll quickly notice one thing as we continue our series breaking down the top three impact players for each position heading into Georgia’s 2021 campaign.

CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo was limited in practice for most of the spring, as coaches took it easy with him following last year’s surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Although Ringo was cleared for practice, there was no need to push the talented youngster any more than necessary. But do not fret, Bulldog fans. Ringo is fine, he’s getting stronger, and he's going to be a focal point in the secondary this fall.

Don’t forget, Ringo was the nation’s top-ranked cornerback in the country his senior season, according to Rivals.com.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Ringo is the perfect blend of size and speed for his position. Although he’s lacking from the experience standpoint, Ringo is a hard worker who wants to learn.

CB Jalen Kimber: Considering he’s a redshirt freshman, it may sound strange that Kimber is technically a “veteran” at cornerback.

OK, three games does not exactly make him a grizzled old-timer, but other than senior Ameer Speed, that’s the most action any of Georgia’s returning cornerbacks saw all of last year.

Kimber played in Georgia’s wins over Arkansas, Tennessee, and Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Bowl after arriving in Athens as an early enrollee a season ago.

The former four-star cornerback was ranked as the eighth-best in the nation by Rivals.com, and like Ringo, will receive extensive playing time for the Bulldogs this fall.