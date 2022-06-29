The Daily Recap: Keep an eye on Colin Hurley

Here is the June 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Looking ahead

With Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) choosing Texas over Georgia, the Bulldogs will continue recruiting the quarterback position extremely hard in the ensuing classes. This includes a talented 2025 group, with Georgia in the mix for many of the top players.

One of those quarterbacks includes Colin Hurley (Trinity Christian Academy/Jacksonville, Fla.). Jed May noted where things stand with Hurley.

“Hurley is another prospect that has made multiple trips to Athens,” May wrote. “Georgia offered Hurley last August before hosting him on campus for the Arkansas game. He has visited the Bulldogs this spring as well. Hurley already holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State among others.”

Iamaleava impressed with Monken

Class of 2025 Madden Iamaleava (Poly/Long Beach, Calif.) sees Stetson Bennett’s development at Georgia as a big endorsement of offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Iamaleava, the younger brother of Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava (Poly/Long Beach, Calif.) is considering Georgia at the moment.

"I see Todd Monken doing his thing," Iamaleava said. "Him bringing in a walk-on and winning a national title? Like, come on! That definitely rings a bell itself. It just shows how Monken is preparing all the quarterbacks and everybody being on the same level and definitely getting a shot. I feel like Georgia is a tough program. Just crazy to see a walk-on quarterback lead his team to a national title. Coach Todd Monken and his playcalling, it was very systematic (in the national championship). I feel like he put up a good scheme for him (Stetson Bennett IV) and he got the job done. At the end of the day, that's all a QB has to do. Get the job done and lead his offense."

Lew likes Searels’ approach

It’s easy to see that center Connor Lew (Kennesaw Mountain/Kennesaw, Ga.) is a fan of what Georgia is trying to sell him as a prospect, especially when it comes to the rapport he’s built with offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

"I can remember for one example after the one-on-ones, I was carrying one of my hands a little bit low and the defensive lineman was able to stab my shoulder and push me back a little bit from there and make it harder for me to rearrange my hands," Lew said. "I remember he was able to just break it down. On the spot, obviously, we didn’t have a whole lot of time. He broke it down in a way that made sense and I was able to fix it on the next rep."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Manning going to Texas and where that leaves Georgia. The guys also took questions from YouTube and UGASports.com's DawgVent.