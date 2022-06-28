Connor Lew wanted to get a glimpse of his potential future on his official visit to Georgia.

The 2023 offensive lineman came in wanting to speak to current Bulldogs about their experiences in the program. He hoped to see what their day-to-day life is like when they're not suiting up between the hedges.

Georgia answered those questions for Lew as it battles Auburn, Clemson, and Miami for his commitment.

"I mean they’re the national champions, so you got what you would expect," Lew said. "Everything was done at an elite level. It was really just a top-notch visit overall."