Madden Iamaleava discusses recruitment, camp at UGA

Iamaleava is a name that is already well known in the world of major college football recruiting. Nico Iamaleava is a Class of 2023 quarterback, the No. 8 player in the nation, and who is committed to the University of Tennessee. Nico is not the only talented quarterback in the Iamaleava family, however. Madden Iamaleava is a Class of 2025 signal-caller wgo is making his own name in rapid fashion.