The Daily Recap: Julian Humphrey 'can run with any receiver'

Here is the Jan. 26 edition

Humphrey has speed

Georgia has five five-star players in this class, bolstering the roster for the next three years at minimum. Among those five blue chip recruits is Julian Humphrey, a speedy cornerback who will add valuable depth and rotational time early in his career.

Humphrey earned his fifth star following this year’s All-American Bowl. Adam Gorney wrote that he was impressed with how Humphrey performed through the week of practice and in the game.

“New five-star cornerback Julian Humphrey, a Georgia signee, was a player I loved in San Antonio,” Gorney wrote. “He’s fast, competitive, can run with any receiver and when the ball is in the air has a knack for knocking it away or making it super tough on the receiver.”

Tracking the UGA coaches

Jed May offered a close look at where Georgia’s coaches have been in recent days. Among the in-state stops have been Parkview, Brookwood, Jones County and Jonesboro.

At Brookwood, quarterback Dylan Lonergan is the priority prospect Georgia is after in the class of 2023.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the player snap counts for Georgia this past season. On offense, freshman tight end Brock Bowers (657 snaps) and freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell (488 snaps) played the most of any skill position player. Center Sedrick Van Pran (881 snaps) played the most of not only anyone on offense, but on the entire roster.

On defense, safety Lewis Cine played the most with 822 snaps. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, the 2021 Butkus Award Winner, saw 663 snaps defensive snaps.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled the important rushing stats from the 2021 season into one place. Although the 2021 season marked the first time the Bulldogs did not record a 1,000-yard rusher, they did see nine different players run for a touchdown. The last time Georgia did this was in 2011.

The Bulldogs averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season, which ranked third in the SEC.

Hoops: UGA upsets Alabama

For the first time this season, Georgia won an SEC game.

The Bulldogs upset Alabama 82-76 to record their first conference victory of the season. This snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“I think there’s a lot (of relief), I would guess there is some relief, but it’s like I told the guys before the game, as corny as it is, you’ve got to play with joy,” head coach Tom Crean said. “They were happy, they weren’t overly giddy, but they were excited. We just had to get this thing started. There’s some relief there, but mostly it’s happiness for them and happiness for the staff. But here in about 30 minutes, it will be on to Vanderbilt.”

Making Alabama look foolish