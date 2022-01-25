Just like football, Dawgs defeat Alabama

On Monday, Georgia head coach Tom Crean talked about not staring at ghosts every time games became tough for his Bulldog basketball team.

Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum, an exorcism was performed.

As a result, the Bulldogs snapped an eight-game losing streak to come away with their first SEC win by beating Alabama, 82-76.

“I think there’s a lot (of relief), I would guess there is some relief, but it’s like I told the guys before the game, as corny as it is, you’ve got to play with joy,” Crean said. “They were happy, they weren’t overly giddy, but they were excited. We just had to get this thing started. There’s some relief there, but mostly it’s happiness for them and happiness for the staff. But here in about 30 minutes, it will be on to Vanderbilt.”

Senior Aaron Cook agreed.

“It was a great win. We needed this one,” Cook said. “But I hope we’re not done. We’ve got to keep building on it.”

Georgia (6-14, 1-6) trailed for the entire second half before Braelen Bridges scored two from inside the paint to put the Bulldogs in front, 69-68, with 3:24 left in the game.

The Bulldogs would not trail again, thanks largely to some clutch work at the free-throw line.

After taking the lead, Georgia went to the free-throw line 14 times, converting 12. The game became a little hairy late, when Alabama cut the margin to five with 15.1 seconds. But after a missed three-point attempt by Keon Ellis, the Bulldogs grabbed the rebound and were able to secure the win.

“It’s (converting free throws) is very important. This is a very physical league,” Cook said. “Everybody is really aggressive defensively, so we know we’re going to get fouled night in and night out. Coach Crean does a very good job of implementing free throws into our practice plans. Tonight, it was a big part of why we got the win.”