Tracking the Georgia coaches on the road - Jan. 25
Kirby Smart is on the road again.
Technically, that isn't true. Smart is taking his helicopter all over the southeast this week as he visits prospects at their schools. Georgia's coaches are also spread out across the country visiting recruits in upcoming classes.
Here's a look at where and who the Georgia coaching staff is visiting today. This list will be updated throughout the day.
Note: Gwinnett County schools are virtual today.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news