UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jermaine Burton's work ethic

Burton’s work ethic

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised freshman Jermaine Burton’s approach to this season, which culminated in a great performance that saw him catch eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State.

“The thing about Jermaine is he cares. That's important to him. He wants to do those things right, and on top of that, he has good ability,” Smart said. “The want-to is half of it, the ability is the other part, and opportunity also. He got an opportunity to make plays, and he made them when he got an opportunity.”

Before Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, Burton had been an oft-targeted receiver by both Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis. With JT Daniels at quarterback, however, the big plays came Burton’s way.

Burton caught passes of 49, 48 and 46 yards.

“I think Jermaine’s getting better because he works hard. There's a lot of potential to grow. He doesn’t block the right guy all the time, he doesn’t know all his assignments, and he doesn’t always know his split,” Smart said. “The things you guys see, the public sees, are awesome, so I want him to be the complete player he can be. I want him to help benefit our team in terms of second-level run game, getting runs started. There were a couple of runs that didn't get started, which you could say was his fault, because he didn't do the right thing. So, it's not like he doesn't have room to improve. He does.”

Film don’t lie on offense

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive game tape from Georgia’s game against Mississippi State, which saw great passing accuracy with Daniels at quarterback.

“Georgia has been yearning for greater passing accuracy,” Young wrote. “With one game as the sample size, UGA found it with JT Daniels. 401 yards, four touchdowns, 73.7% completion, and, most importantly, zero turnovers. The precision was needed as Mike Leach brought a shorthanded Mississippi State team into Athens and coached one hell of a football game.”

Wrote Rollins: “Just how good was JT Daniels in this game? His pre-review 94.8 passing grade is the second-highest single game passing grade from a Georgia quarterback in the PFF era (since 2014). Only Hutson Mason's 97.0 passing grade against Kentucky bests Daniels opening performance. One of the things you probably notice is this big-time throw occurs outside the numbers. This element came back into the game with Daniels. He completed 14 of 16 throws outside the numbers for 232 yards and two touchdowns.”

Freshman linemen update

Smart broke down how each of Georgia’s freshman offensive linemen have fared thus far.

On OL Devin Willock: “I've been extremely impressed with him recently. He's climbing up the charts, in my opinion. He's really smart; he's very conscientious. It's important to him, but he missed—I forget how long it was; I don't know if y'all knew. He had an MCL sprain, maybe the last scrimmage in camp, and so there were three or four weeks when he didn't even practice. So it was like, golly, this guy is going to be way behind. And now he's come back. He's cut; he had to lose a lot of weight. I think he lost, like, 30 pounds. He's in the 330 range, and he's a massive guard. He struggles in pass pro right now, but he's going to be able to move people, and that's what you want at the guard position. You want a massive, big man that is hard to run through. So, I'm excited about him. He's just so bright, such a good kid.”

On OL Tate Ratledge: "Tate is making really good progress. He was getting some [second team] right tackle, I guess it was, when (Owen) Condon was out. But Tate had an injury and missed two or three weeks, and has just come back. So, he's behind a little bit, but we were really pleased with Tate in camp. He's just missed some time with injury.”

On OL Broderick Jones: "Broderick missed some time early, and Broderick's been playing left and right tackle. He's probably our fourth tackle in the game the last couple of weeks. Now that Owen's back—because Owen had some illness and sickness stuff—Owen and Broderick are fighting for that spot behind (Xavier) Truss, Warren (McClendon), and Jamaree (Salyer). Very pleased with Broderick. Broderick needs a year in the weight room, but he's a good athlete. He's just going to have to get stronger and more physical in the run game, but he can pass pro and stay in front of people. The beauty is, these guys get to go up against our outside backers one-on-one in pass rush every day, and I love it. There's not a day on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, that we don't make them go good-on-good and have to go block really good people, because that's the only way to get better.”

On OL Austin Blaske: "(Austin) continues to improve. I haven't seen a guy as tough and hard-working as he is. He works hard.”

On OL Chad Lindberg: “Chad's working at guard. He's working with us on the scout team, so when you look across the scout team and you've got Cam Kinnie, Lindberg, Willock, Blaske, and Tate across the scout team, it's good. We get really good work with those guys.”

On C Sedrick Van Pran Granger: “Yeah, Van Pran, he runs with the twos. He reps with the twos, so Warren (Ericson) can flip at the guards. So, Warren Ericson goes back and forth at guard, and Van Pran works at center. He's been really consistent. He's getting better fast—really smart. I felt like, if something happened to Trey (Hill), it would be really close between Van Pran and Ericson who would go in. But Van Pran is closing that gap, so that Warren can play the guard spots."

Not on the same page

Following last Saturday’s suspect performance from the defense, Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall said his unit will correct what’s needed to improve during the final stretch of the season.

“We know what the problem is. It's just a matter of time before we fix it and are all on the same page,” Tindall said. “Everyone needs to find what they need to do within themselves. Once we're all on the same page, things will turn around for us."

The case for Vandagriff

Chad Simmons made the case for Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff as the quarterback in the country.

“Vandagriff has taken his team to a region title and a 8-1 record in 2020, and while doing that, he has thrown for 2,689 yards and 33 touchdowns,” Simmons wrote. “He has added another 357 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“The Georgia commit has been very impressive, and done nothing to hurt his stock as one of the best in this class. Vandagriff checks the boxes when breaking down top quarterbacks, and he has shown arm strength, touch, accuracy, big play ability, mobility and leadership this season. Vandagriff has made a strong case to move up.”

