UGASports - Film Don't Lie: UGA vs. Miss. St. (offense)

Dayne: Georgia has been yearning for greater passing accuracy. With one game as the sample size, UGA found it with JT Daniels. 401 yards, four touchdowns, 73.7% completion, and, most importantly, zero turnovers. The precision was needed as Mike Leach brought a shorthanded Mississippi State team into Athens and coached one hell of a football game. There is no coaching, though, that can defeat consistently accurate passing. Jermaine Burton's route is insanely explosive. Check out his move at the 15-yard line.

Brent: This was an underrated big play in the game. Mississippi State had controlled the game and its tempo up to this point, and Daniels hadn't done anything of great significance other than underthrowing George Pickens on the drive and getting a pass interference call. Play-action on second and nine and the attention Pickens received gave Burton the one-on-one opportunity, and he won with perfect ball placement from Daniels. Burton finished the game with an 82.7 receiving grade and perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted. In terms of Daniels' accuracy, his 82.7 adjusted completion percentage is the best since Jake Fromm's 86.2 against Tennessee last season.