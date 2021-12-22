The Daily Recap: Jarvis Jones helping UGA again
Former linebacker lends a hand
Although he’s not officially on the coaching staff, former UGA linebacker Jarvis Jones has been offering his time to assist the players in preparation for the College Football Playoff.
Linebacker Nolan Smith said Jones has helped coach him up with some fundamentals recently.
“Jarvis is doing a great job right now helping with my angles and rush moves. I’m so happy to have Jarvis back on the staff and back with us,” Smith said. “He was here, but now he doesn’t have class and he’s here every day. He’s helping us on the sideline, and he helps us in the game. I really appreciate that. He’s helping me tremendously.”
Jones previously spent two years as a graduate assistant with the program.
Daniels tests positive for Covid-19
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for Covid-19 and will be held out of practice as he quarantines. Daniels is vaccinated as it’s believed that his symptoms are mild. Georgia only tests players who are symptomatic or unvaccinated.
Daniels is expected to be available for Georgia’s game against Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
Setting an example
With how well he has played at Georgia, Smith hopes he’s setting a positive example for aspiring athletes in his hometown of Savannah.
"Just for those kids to see where I’m at and what I’m doing, I try to say I’ll try to lead by example," Smith said. "Hopefully, every kid that comes from Savannah is just like me and just wants to work."
Smith held a football camp last summer and has been telling his brothers the importance of reading. Ultimately, Smith would like to see more opportunities arise for young athletes in the Savannah area.
"A lot of kids don’t come out of Savannah," Smith said. "A lot of kids don’t get recruited from Savannah or even just the down south area. Even places like 229 and Cordele, Georgia, guys like Quay (Walker). You’ve got one singular guy like Quay, you know how many guys like Quay there are in south Georgia?"
Smith noted that if he can live out his dream, others can too.
"There’s more to Savannah than just going downtown and getting into all those shootings and watching the fireworks. It’s a lot more to life than what we’re able to have," Smith said. "I’m a kid from West Savannah, Georgia. I played for the West Side Whippers. I never thought I would be in the stage that I am today."
Shanahan talks recruiting
Five-star offensive guard TJ Shanahan Jr. spoke with Sam Spiegelman about where things stand with his recruitment. Georgia was among the teams Shanahan gave an update on, saying that he has a positive relationship with the coaching staff.
Reviewing the SEC’s 2021 season.
Former Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs is transferring to Alabama.
Former USC QB Kedon Slovis is transferring to Pittsburgh.
