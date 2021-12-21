JT Daniels tests positive for Covid

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for Covid-19, sources confirm to UGASports.

Per our sources, Daniels – who is vaccinated – appears to be the only Bulldog with a positive test at the moment. Georgia only tests athletes if they are symptomatic or unvaccinated. This appears to be a mild case, although he will not practice with the team while he quarantines as mandated.

Our sources also indicate that Daniels is expected to back in time for the Bulldogs’ date with Michigan in the College Football Playoffs at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

The California native has started three of Georgia’s 13 games, completing 68 of 94 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bothered by an oblique injury and then later a Grade 1 lat strain, Daniels last saw action in Georgia’s win over Charleston Southern. In the game, he completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

More to come as details emerge.

