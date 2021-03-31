UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jalen Carter's position flexibility

The Daily Recap: Jalen Carter's position flexibility
Position flexibility
Last season, Jalen Carter was primarily thought of as a defensive tackle. Through spring practice thus far, he has received some reps at defensive end, making him a more versatile option on the defensive line.
Junior defensive end Travon Walker said Carter has been practicing alongside him at the position.
“Jalen Carter has been out there with me a lot, and he’s growing tremendously—not just as a player, but learning the scheme of the defense,” Walker said. “You could tell he’s really learning how to play the game of football at the collegiate level.”
Having to go against him in practice, guard Justin Shaffer said Carter has the ability to play multiple spots on the defensive front.
“In my opinion, he has the ability to play anywhere on the defensive line, because he’s so athletic and strong,” Shaffer said. “He gets off the ball really good.”
Walker ready for big year
Speaking of Walker, he is poised for a breakout year in 2021. During Tuesday’s news conference, he expressed what he’s doing to be in position to make that leap.
“For me personally, No. 1, just get better with my hands and conditioning level, because I’m going to have to play a lot more snaps,” Walker said. “I’m trying to train my hands and my eyes, because that was one of my main goals to perfect.”
Not again
Georgia suffered another injury at the receiver position on Tuesday.
This time, Jermaine Burton was carted off the field due to an undisclosed injury that occurred at practice. This is obviously tough news to handle, considering George Pickens tore his ACL in practice a week ago.
The severity of Burton's injury is unknown at this time.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's hot streak in recruiting with three commitments within the last week. Jake provided a look at what is to come for Georgia on the recruiting trail. The guys also gave updates on George Pickens and whispers from spring football.
West the recruiter
Five-star defensive tackle Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.) has plans to help Georgia land two additional five-star players in this year’s recruiting class.
“I’m trying to bring (Walter) Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Calif.) (to UGA). He's going to come,” West said. “Mark my words, he’s going to come. I just keep telling him to come home. If you want to play with me, I’m trying to lead Georgia to a natty. That’s my job.”
In addition, West is confident that he can convince Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) to commit to the Bulldogs as well.
“That’s my guy,” West said. “We're like brothers. He's coming, too. I told him we're going to Georgia together. He’s coming home; that’s the only thing I can tell you on that.”
Speed kills
💨#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/VtsGWMaoU7— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 30, 2021
