Tuesday Practice News and Notes from UGA
Carter getting work at defensive end
Jalen Carter played all 10 games for Georgia last fall at defensive tackle. This spring, he’s apparently giving defensive end a try.
During a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call with reporters, junior Travon Walker revealed that the sophomore has been getting a look at the position.
“Jalen Carter has been out there with me a lot, and he’s growing tremendously—not just as a player, but learning the scheme of the defense,” Walker said. “You could tell he’s really learning how to play the game of football at the collegiate level.”
Last year, Carter finished with 14 stops, including three for lost yardage and 13 quarterback pressures, serving primarily as the top backup for defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Position coach Tray Scott routinely has his defensive linemen learn more than one position, so this appears to be what’s happening here now that the Apopka, Fla. native is in his second year in the program.
Senior guard Justin Shaffer said he is not surprised to see Carter receive the opportunity.
“In my opinion, he has the ability to play anywhere on the defensive line, because he’s so athletic and strong,” Shaffer said. “He gets off the ball really good.”
Right tackle Warren McClendon has had opportunities to see Carter up close and personal.
“Jalen is a good player, and it’s battle going against him every day,” McClendon said. “He’s pretty good. It’s always a good battle.”
Monken "settling" down
In his second year as offensive coordinator, it would be natural for Todd Monken to start feeling more comfortable with his surroundings than perhaps he was a season ago.
Shaffer believes that's the case.
“The offense has gotten really comfortable with the playbook,” Shaffer said. “I feel like Coach Monken has really settled down and really started to develop us as an offense.”
Shaffer’s comments appear to coincide with those made recently by head coach Kirby Smart, who has stated on a couple of occasions that the offense is ahead of the defense so far this spring.
“Everybody has something they can come to practice and work on,” Walker said. “We’ve all still got stuff to learn.”
Walker thrilled to have Davis, Wyatt back
Bulldog fans were not the only ones happy that Wyatt and nose tackle Jordan Davis decided to return for another season.
So was Walker.
“Those two on the inside are a big help to us on the outside,” Walker said. “Give the middle linebackers credit, too. With those two guys (Davis and Wyatt), they’ve (opposing running backs) had no chance but to try and bounce it outside to let the ends and outside linebackers make the plays.”
That was not all Walker had to say.
“We all (the front seven) have to step up and be the leaders that we can be,” he said. “We need to show the young guys how to do it, so they can be the leaders in the years to come.”
This and that
…Shaffer said he’s “constantly” in the ear of redshirt freshmen Broderick Jones and true freshman Amarius Mims, helping them with all aspects of their game.
…Walker is confident about practice thus far. “Everything is on the fast track for a great season,” Walker said.
…McClendon said he’s still working primarily at right tackle.
…McClendon also had high praise for what he's seeing at outside linebacker. “That outside linebacker corps is pretty good. Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson, and Robert Beal are doing great,” McClendon said. “I’m getting better every day going against them.”