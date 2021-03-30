Jalen Carter played all 10 games for Georgia last fall at defensive tackle. This spring, he’s apparently giving defensive end a try.

During a Tuesday afternoon Zoom call with reporters, junior Travon Walker revealed that the sophomore has been getting a look at the position.

“Jalen Carter has been out there with me a lot, and he’s growing tremendously—not just as a player, but learning the scheme of the defense,” Walker said. “You could tell he’s really learning how to play the game of football at the collegiate level.”

Last year, Carter finished with 14 stops, including three for lost yardage and 13 quarterback pressures, serving primarily as the top backup for defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Position coach Tray Scott routinely has his defensive linemen learn more than one position, so this appears to be what’s happening here now that the Apopka, Fla. native is in his second year in the program.

Senior guard Justin Shaffer said he is not surprised to see Carter receive the opportunity.

“In my opinion, he has the ability to play anywhere on the defensive line, because he’s so athletic and strong,” Shaffer said. “He gets off the ball really good.”

Right tackle Warren McClendon has had opportunities to see Carter up close and personal.

“Jalen is a good player, and it’s battle going against him every day,” McClendon said. “He’s pretty good. It’s always a good battle.”