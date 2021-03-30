Multiple sources have confirmed to the UGASports that wide receiver Jermaine Burton had to be carted off the field following an undisclosed injury at practice Tuesday afternoon.

The extent of the injury is unknown. Georgia officials have yet to respond for comment.

Burton played in all 10 games for Georgia last year, starting seven, finishing the season with 27 catches for 404 yards. His top game came in the Bulldogs’ win over Mississippi State, catching eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Monday’s news comes six days after wide receiver George Pickens suffered an ACL tear in practice last Wednesday.

The Bulldogs also have receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Dominick Blaylock (ACL) currently recovering from injuries they suffered last year. Neither has been cleared but both are expected to be ready by fall camp