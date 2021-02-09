UGASports - The Daily Recap: It's Adam Anderson's time to shine

The Daily Recap: It's Adam Anderson's time to shine
Projected defensive depth chart
Anthony Dasher put together a projected defensive depth chart based on the players on the roster at the present moment. Included as a starter is outside linebacker Adam Anderson, who has been a rotational player the past two years. Anderson recorded 6.5 sacks in 2020, making him Georgia’s leading returner in that statistical category.
Anderson should be in line for a lot more snaps, which, in theory, would boost that sack total even further.
“If there's one thing Anderson can do from the Jack position, it's getting after the passer,” Dasher wrote. “With the added opportunities, it doesn't seem a stretch to suggest he could approach double-digits in sacks in 2021.”
While Dasher projects a cornerback group that figures see some young players starting, he has veteran Latavious Brini as the top player at the star position.
“At star, Latavious Brini is the early favorite, but this is a position that might be the most up-for-grabs on the entire team,” Dasher wrote.
Georgia’s standing in 2021 QB class
Mike Farrell ranked the top five programs when it comes to their quarterback classes from the recruiting cycle of 2021. Farrell ranked Georgia third behind Oklahoma and USC with the program’s signing of Brock Vandagriff.
“Brock Vandagriff has a great future ahead of him as long as Kirby Smart plays the quarterback room a bit better than he did with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields,” Farrell wrote. “Vandagriff is a strong, powerful pro-style with elite arm strength who will be tough to rattle.”
Georgia only signed one quarterback in this year’s recruiting class. Oklahoma also only signed one with Caleb Williams. USC signed two with Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss.
Spotlight on Carroll
Dasher noted that freshman running back Lovasea Carroll was once expected to have a sizable role in 2021. However, Zamir White and James Cook both decided to return for the upcoming seasons, which makes this a very crowded backfield.
When Carroll signed with the Bulldogs, it was thought he might just have a chance to earn some significant playing time as a true freshman.
"Now, not only will Carroll have to compete with White and Cook, but returnees Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards—giving Georgia one of its deepest running back rooms in recent memory,” Dasher wrote. “Carroll still figures to receive some opportunities, including some looks on special teams, while he waits his turn to make an even bigger impact later.”
Hood reveals top six schools
Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.) revealed that the top six schools he is considering are LSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor.
Hood said Baylor contacts him the most. He added Georgia is communicating with him daily. Hood explained what he likes about the Bulldogs.
"A lot of my family enjoy watching Georgia, so I grew up watching them, and they have a very good program,” Hood said. “They always have good offensive linemen too."
Pope’s recruitment heating up
Three-star athlete Jake Pope (Buford/Buford) has recently received scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern Mississippi and Vanderbilt. When it comes to Georgia, family ties and location seem to help.
“Georgia is an in-state school, and it is close to home, so that is nice," Pope said. "I have been there before, and I like the campus a lot. My mom went there too, so that is cool. I have been a fan of Georgia's, and I could see myself being developed there.”
Still working
Another week, another opportunity.#MondayMotivation#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/sv69ayBlgi— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 8, 2021
Two important men returning, indeed
O-line a little important in #SuperBowlLV...so....— Brent Rollins (@PFF_Brent) February 8, 2021
Highest-graded returning O-linemen in #SEC:
Darian Kinnard, #UK - 91.5
Evan Neal, #Bama - 83.7
Jamaree Salyer, #UGA - 81.2
Justin Shaffer, #UGA - 79.3
Michael Maietti, #Mizzou - 76.3
Five 2021 signees who will make an instant impact.
Central Florida is looking at poaching away Arkansas State’s athletic directors.
The streaker from the Super Bowl was charged with trespassing.
