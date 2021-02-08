ATH Jake Pope's recruitment has gone to the next level
Over the last couple of weeks, Jake Pope has picked up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-1, 180 pound athlete out of Buford (Ga.) ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news