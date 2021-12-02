The Daily Recap: 'It makes me proud to be his teammate'
Here is the Dec. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Proud of Bennett
With Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett approaching the biggest game of his career, defensive tackle Jordan Davis noted how proud he is of his teammate for getting to this position.
As everyone knows by now, Bennett began his time at Georgia as a walk-on before transferring to Jones County Community College. He returned on scholarship and ended up earning the starting job this season after performing well while JT Daniels was injured.
Davis said Bennett’s resiliency is something he admires.
“It makes me proud to be his teammate. That’s the true picture of resilience right there. He was here, went to JUCO, and came back,” Davis said. “Seeing him come from a walk-on to leading us to the conference championship, it seems like one of those 30 to 30s. He just goes out there and works, and that’s one thing you just admire. Stetson is always going to be Stetson. I’m super proud of him. I’m super honored to be his teammate.”
Head coach Kirby Smart recalled Bennett’s journey back when he was simulating Baker Mayfield during Georgia practices at the Rose Bowl.
“You go back and look at the newspaper articles and the media outlets after the Rose Bowl—that's when the legend really started,” Smart said. “He started as a quarterback that played the role of Baker Mayfield for 12, 13 practices, and that's kind of where his legend began with us, because we knew this guy was a really good athlete, smart with the ball, did a lot of good things.”
Stunner at Stegeman
Needing a win in the worst way, The Georgia men’s basketball team upset No. 18 Memphis 82-79 Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs had previously lost its past four games before this victory. Kario Oquendo led Georgia with 24 points. It also marked head coach Tom Crean’s 400th career victory.
“We needed something good to happen for us,” Crean said. “We had a to have a belief because we’ve been close. We’ve had too many games that have been close, and many times those wounds have been due to ourselves. But that tonight that did not happen.”
Telling Saban no
Quay Walker was committed to Alabama for a little more than a year. And then on National Signing Day, Walker announced he was flipping his commitment to Georgia. He revealed that he actually told Saban three days before the announcement he was heading elsewhere. He admitted it was a tough decision.
“It probably was, with my situation, having been committed to them for a year then flipping right before Signing Day,” Walker said. “I can’t put it into words. But it was hard to tell him I was not going three days before Signing Day.”
Walker listed three reasons why he ended up choosing the Bulldogs in the end.
“Coach (Glenn) Schumann, I would say, along with my recruiting class. We had a lot of guys that were from Georgia, and they were really big on staying home. It just felt right,” Walker said. “Of course, with Coach Smart being from South Georgia, played a role in it as well."
Snap counts
Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s blowout over Georgia Tech. Given the fact that the game was pretty much over at the opening kickoff, the snap counts were widely spread across the board. Of the pass catchers, tight end Brock Bowers played the most with 37 snaps. On defense, safety Dan Jackson led the way with 45 snaps.
Gunner Stockton goes off
Wilson breaks down his top five
Safety Kamari Wilson (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) spoke with Ryan Wright about the five schools he is considering the most. Wilson was complimentary of Georgia’s program and “smash mouth” approach.
Wilson is scheduled to announce his commitment on Dec. 15.
Inniss communicating with UGA
Following his decommitment to Oklahoma, receiver Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) said he has been texting with the Georgia coaching staff. Inniss is considered the nation’s No. 1 receiver in the class of 2023.
Inniss told Blayne Gilmer that he and the UGA coaches are making up for lost time since he had been committed to Oklahoma for a while.
Welcome to Atlanta
Outside the Vent
