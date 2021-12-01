Lincoln Riley's swift exit from the Oklahoma Sooners sent reverberations through the college football landscape. Top Sooners players have entered the transfer portal at a rapid rate and Oklahoma pledges have decommitted as well.

The Class of 2023 for Oklahoma was impacted particularly harshly. The Sooners went from having the No. 1 ranked class in the 2023 cycle to No. 6.

One of the high-profile targets that decommitted was five-star receiver Brandon Inniss. He is the No.1 ranked wideout in the entire 2023 class.

UGASports caught up with Inniss to discuss his communication with the Georgia Bulldogs since decommitting from the Sooners.