Stetson Bennett's approach to facing Alabama again

As quarterback Stetson Bennett prepares for the biggest start of his college career, he does so with the same unassuming demeanor with which he’s taken to the field for all nine of his previous starts this year. So, what's he telling himself prior to Saturday’s SEC Championship against Alabama? Obviously, whatever offensive success Georgia enjoys will depend largely on how well Bennett performs. He understands the expectations. “Well, you want to say you prepare every week, whether you're the starter or not, but that's not really the case. I don't know, I'd say that,” Bennett said. “Just the fact that I'm the starting quarterback—with that comes a different level of responsibility, different level of expectations. And just being able to handle all those, knowing what's important and what's not, not cluttering your mind, and just being prepared for a battle.”

“My job is to go out there, complete passes, get the offense in the best play as possible and execute. I'll let all the storytelling and narrative write itself." — Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett isn't putting any extra pressure on himself for Saturday's game. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications)

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett understands he’s not the poster boy for what many picture their quarterback to be. He’s also not deaf to the fact many have wondered why he’s the starting quarterback and not JT Daniels. "I mean, I don't ever really worry about what people say about me,” Bennett said. “My job is to go out there, complete passes, get the offense in the best play possible and execute. I'll let all the storytelling and narrative write itself." By now, Bennett’s story is a familiar one. He's a former two-star walk-on, who transferred to junior college, then returned to Georgia on scholarship, and eventually replaced JT Daniels following the former five-star's oblique and Grade 1 Lat strain. His teammates know the story as they have lived it beside him. “It makes me proud to be his teammate. That’s the true picture of resilience right there. He was here, went to JUCO, and came back,” nose tackle Jordan Davis said. “Seeing him come from a walk-on to leading us to the conference championship, it seems like one of those 30 to 30s. He just goes out there and works, and that’s one thing you just admire. "Stetson is always going to be Stetson. I’m super proud of him. I’m super honored to be his teammate.” Kirby Smart is equally proud to be his coach. When asked to summarize Bennett’s journey, Smart harkened back to Bennett’s first year when the Bulldogs were preparing to play Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. “You go back and look at the newspaper articles and the media outlets after the Rose Bowl—that's when the legend really started,” Smart said. “He started as a quarterback that played the role of Baker Mayfield for 12, 13 practices, and that's kind of where his legend began with us, because we knew this guy was a really good athlete, smart with the ball, did a lot of good things.”

