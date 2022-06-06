The Daily Recap: 'I would really be a fool to pass up on' Georgia

Here is the June 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Exceeding his expectations Five-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. was blown away on his official visit to Georgia. Shanahan said his expectations were exceeded and that the Bulldogs must be one of the top programs he considers. "I can tell you right now, the University of Georgia is a school that I would really be a fool to pass up on," Shanahan said. After establishing a positive relationship with former offensive line coach Matt Luke, Shanahan said he’s begun to establish a rapport with his replacement, Stacy Searels. On this trip, Shanahan said he got to see a lot of how Searels coaches, which excites him. “I really got to kind of just get to see how he coaches a little bit. I got to sit in his meeting room and see how he does with his players,” Shanahan said. “Because at that point, you know, there's really no faking that. He's in there talking to his players that he sees every day. The way he talks to them, the way he approaches them, I really like that. And he's involved with everyone in the room. I know a lot of offensive line coaches, they're only involved with the ones. Then, you know, it's kind of whatever guys handled the twos and threes. Georgia wasn't like that." UGASports Call-In Show

‘Legacy to legend’ Running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) said that the Georgia coaching staff said that he could follow in his father’s footsteps and achieve greatness if he chooses the Bulldogs. Of course, Haynes’ father is former UGA and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Verron Haynes. Haynes loved that idea and took it a step further. "It was great knowing that he (Verron Haynes) was in the same spot," Haynes said. "But one thing that they pitched was 'Legacy to Legend'. Yes, my dad is a legacy at Georgia and all of that. But I believe personally, and I told him this, that I'm better than him and more talented than him and I feel I can do a lot more things than he did. So that is where the legendary part comes out. Coach McGee told him that same thing as well." Each coach’s pitch Safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschston, Ga.) said that head coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and secondary coach Fran Brown all gave their pitch to why he should join the Bulldogs. "Muschamp, he was saying, 'I’ve done this for a long time, I’ve developed a lot of guys. You’re special and I would love to develop you,' " Downs said. "Fran was, 'I’m thankful for this opportunity, I’m not going anywhere, and I’d love to get the chance to coach you.' Kirby was just the same as usual, just talked about everything that they have to offer me. He just talked about the difference between Georgia and other schools, pretty much, and what he could offer me as a head coach other than other schools." Baseball: Heartbreak in Chapel Hill Georgia’s season came to an end on Sunday with a 6-5 loss to North Carolina. In the ninth inning, Josh McAllister hit a deep shot to center field that looked for a moment like it would tie the game. However, North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt caught the ball before it could land on the other side of the wall. “I kept envisioning that they’re going to go out and do something special. All of them did. It’s a cruel game—it’s a game of inches. That was my dad’s favorite saying,” head coach Scott Stricklin said after the game, his voice breaking up. “It came true today. (Honeycutt) made a great play. McAllister had an unbelievable at-bat, and we just came up a little bit short. But we didn’t stop fighting. I was very proud of this team. It showed what kind of team we are. We just kept fighting, and I’m really proud of our team.” The future?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdHJpbyB0aGF0IGNvdWxkIGNoYW5nZSB0aGUgZ2FtZSBmb3Jl dmVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFsZW5IYWxlOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFsZW5IYWxlODwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcmNoTWFubmluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJjaE1hbm5pbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9IVlVscHIzdEtLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSFZVbHByM3RLSzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYXltb25kIENvdHRyZWxsIChAUmF5bW9uZENvdHRyZTE0 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JheW1vbmRDb3R0cmUx NC9zdGF0dXMvMTUzMzEzNTQ2ODEzMjU1MjcwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The Classic City

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdW1tZXIgZGF5cyBpbiBBdGhlbnMg4piA77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcDNRUnVUbEdaUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3AzUVJ1 VGxHWlE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3Jn aWFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9y Z2lhRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzMxMzE0NDU5MjkyMjYyNDQ/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=