The Daily Recap: 'I would really be a fool to pass up on' Georgia
Here is the June 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Exceeding his expectations
Five-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. was blown away on his official visit to Georgia. Shanahan said his expectations were exceeded and that the Bulldogs must be one of the top programs he considers.
"I can tell you right now, the University of Georgia is a school that I would really be a fool to pass up on," Shanahan said.
After establishing a positive relationship with former offensive line coach Matt Luke, Shanahan said he’s begun to establish a rapport with his replacement, Stacy Searels. On this trip, Shanahan said he got to see a lot of how Searels coaches, which excites him.
“I really got to kind of just get to see how he coaches a little bit. I got to sit in his meeting room and see how he does with his players,” Shanahan said. “Because at that point, you know, there's really no faking that. He's in there talking to his players that he sees every day. The way he talks to them, the way he approaches them, I really like that. And he's involved with everyone in the room. I know a lot of offensive line coaches, they're only involved with the ones. Then, you know, it's kind of whatever guys handled the twos and threes. Georgia wasn't like that."
UGASports Call-In Show
‘Legacy to legend’
Running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) said that the Georgia coaching staff said that he could follow in his father’s footsteps and achieve greatness if he chooses the Bulldogs.
Of course, Haynes’ father is former UGA and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Verron Haynes. Haynes loved that idea and took it a step further.
"It was great knowing that he (Verron Haynes) was in the same spot," Haynes said. "But one thing that they pitched was 'Legacy to Legend'. Yes, my dad is a legacy at Georgia and all of that. But I believe personally, and I told him this, that I'm better than him and more talented than him and I feel I can do a lot more things than he did. So that is where the legendary part comes out. Coach McGee told him that same thing as well."
Each coach’s pitch
Safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschston, Ga.) said that head coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and secondary coach Fran Brown all gave their pitch to why he should join the Bulldogs.
"Muschamp, he was saying, 'I’ve done this for a long time, I’ve developed a lot of guys. You’re special and I would love to develop you,' " Downs said. "Fran was, 'I’m thankful for this opportunity, I’m not going anywhere, and I’d love to get the chance to coach you.' Kirby was just the same as usual, just talked about everything that they have to offer me. He just talked about the difference between Georgia and other schools, pretty much, and what he could offer me as a head coach other than other schools."
Baseball: Heartbreak in Chapel Hill
Georgia’s season came to an end on Sunday with a 6-5 loss to North Carolina. In the ninth inning, Josh McAllister hit a deep shot to center field that looked for a moment like it would tie the game. However, North Carolina’s Vance Honeycutt caught the ball before it could land on the other side of the wall.
“I kept envisioning that they’re going to go out and do something special. All of them did. It’s a cruel game—it’s a game of inches. That was my dad’s favorite saying,” head coach Scott Stricklin said after the game, his voice breaking up. “It came true today. (Honeycutt) made a great play. McAllister had an unbelievable at-bat, and we just came up a little bit short. But we didn’t stop fighting. I was very proud of this team. It showed what kind of team we are. We just kept fighting, and I’m really proud of our team.”
The future?
The Classic City
Outside the Vent
Could anyone supplant Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall recruit?
Ranking the defensive backs following the Rivals Camp Series.
The Warriors bounced back with a rout over the Celtics in Game 2.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!