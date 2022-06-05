For a prospect who has been to Athens many times over the past year, No. 1 safety Caleb Downs still had questions he wanted answered on his official visit to Georgia.

He wanted to get a glimpse into the daily lives of the players. Downs also wanted to learn more about defensive backs coach Fran Brown and get a more in-depth look at the town and campus.

When Georgia hosted Downs the first weekend in June, the Bulldogs checked all those boxes.