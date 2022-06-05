Matt Luke had built a solid foundation in the recruitment of TJ Shanahan before his departure from the coaching profession. Georgia identified Shanahan as a priority target along the offensive front in the Class of 2023 early on.

It felt like Georgia had some ground to gain with the transition from Luke to veteran offensive line coach Stacy Searels. Even with Georgia offensive line coach Dell McGee heavily supplementing Georgia's pursuit of Shanahan, a transition of position coach in the waning months of recruitment can prove problematic at times. Searels and Georgia appear to have vanquished any adversity that was there. Georgia requested and received Shanahan's first official visit. UGASports has an update from the No. 8 player in America.