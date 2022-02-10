The Daily Recap: 'I really like it up there in Athens'

Here is the Feb. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Parker discusses top five

Defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) announced a top five that he is considering at this stage of his recruitment. Those schools are Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama and Tennessee.

Speaking with Ryan Wright, Parker explained where things stand with each program he’s considering, including the Bulldogs.

“Georgia – out of all of them, they have been on me the longest,” Parker said. “The day after the Under Armour camp they offered me. Coach (Will) Muschamp (co-DC) is my guy. We’ve been talking for close to a year; they speak highly of me. They talk about how they will use me and want me as a versatile player. I really like it up there in Athens.”

2023 cheat sheet

Jed May put together the first UGA recruiting cheat sheet for the 2023 cycle. The usual suspects are on it, including quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) and receiver Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.).

If the Bulldogs are unable to land Manning, however, May noted who the next two quarterbacks on the list will be.

NFL combine loaded with Dawgs

The NFL scouting combine will feature 14 Georgia players from the 2021 roster. Those players are the following:

P Jake Camarda

S Lewis Cine

RB James Cook

DL Jordan Davis

LB Nakobe Dean

CB Derion Kendrick

WR George Pickens

OL Jamaree Salyer

OL Justin Shaffer

LB Channing Tindall

LB Quay Walker

DE Travon Walker

RB Zamir White

DT Devonte Wyatt

As a conference, the SEC will be represented by 82 players, which is over 25 percent of those attending the combine.

Wyatt’s party just beginning

Anthony Dasher wrote a lengthy feature on Wyatt, who put forth a tremendous senior season before playing in the Senior Bowl. Wyatt said that since the national championship win over Alabama, he has received an uptick in attention from strangers.

“There’s a lot more recognition. A lot more people are coming up offering their congratulations, telling me I had an amazing year, that I worked so hard,” Wyatt said. “That’s one thing that sticks out, how many people have come up to me. They knew me, the last four years I’ve been at Georgia, but this year, they’re definitely coming up to me telling me congratulations.”

Hoops: Bulldogs lose again

Georgia came up short yet again, this time to Florida on the road 72-63.

“They made a couple of threes and then we had a tough turnover when it was 66-61,” head coach Tom Crean said. “It’s a tough way to lose. Our kids put so much into this, and it’s a tough way to lose on the road, because I know the work that we’re putting into it.”

Baseball: Final decisions are being made

Georgia is in the final stages of deciding who will begin the opening series against Albany as the starting pitchers. However, as of now, head coach Scott Stricklin believes his starters will be right-hander Jonathan Cannon, left-hander Liam Sullivan and right-hander Dylan Ross.

“It’s not set in stone yet, but we’ve put these guys in position, so it’s a chance it’s going to be Cannon, Sullivan, and Ross, right now,” Stricklin said. “We have one more audition this weekend—Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in that order.”

Spring ball and G-Day are set