NFL Combine loaded with Dawgs

Georgia fans looking forward to the upcoming NFL Combine in Indianapolis had better save some extra time to watch.

Wednesday, the NFL released its list of invitees to the annual event, and 14 former Bulldogs will be making the trip.

The NFL Combine gets underway March 1 and runs through March 7. The event takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of Georgia’s victory over Alabama in the national championship.

Georgia’s 14 representatives are the most of any team. A total of 324 players were invited to be present. Alabama and Oklahoma are tied for second-most with 11 each.

Bulldogs taking part include:

… Punter Jake Camarda

… Safety Lewis Cine

… Running back James Cook

… Defensive lineman Jordan Davis

… Linebacker Nakobe Dean

… Cornerback Derion Kendrick

… Wide receiver George Pickens

… Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer

… Offensive lineman Justin Shaffer

… Linebacker Channing Tindall

… Linebacker Quay Walker

… Defensive end Travon Walker

… Running back Zamir White

… Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt, Tindall, Shaffer, Salyer, Kendrick and Camarda each competed in last week’s Senior Bowl.

Thanks to Georgia’s representation, the SEC accounts for 82 of the total NFL Combine invitees, which is just over 25 percent of the event’s total.

