Wyatt's party just beginning

"That is my brother. All I can say is that is my brother,” Davis said of Wyatt earlier this year. “You come in here and don't expect that, and obviously you would think of him as a teammate. But that relationship and building that bond with Devonte, it’s been special.”

“It was my best year. More people started to recognize my talents, recognizing my personality, the kind of person I am,” Wyatt said. “We're both the same. We’re both goofy, big, goofy guys. We're both the same. There’s no difference.”

Little did most know, the “Super Senior” Wyatt was a virtual personality clone.

Bigger than life, Davis qualified as one of the more affable players on the team. Who will forget the sight of Davis “conducting” the Redcoat Band following Georgia’s Senior Day win over Charleston Southern? Quotable and likable, Davis’ personality led to him being one of the most popular players on the Bulldog team.

For some, Wyatt’s off-field persona may come as a surprise. Wyatt carried himselfin a way that was reminiscent of how many saw former Bulldog and close friend Jordan Davis.

Wyatt was the life of the party, speaking with whoever had a question—joking, laughing it up, having a grand ole time. Even after some of his new teammates finished their respective sessions, there was Wyatt, still holding court.

That was not the situation at last week’s media session at the Senior Bowl.

Considering Wyatt only came out to speak to the media via Zoom once during his super senior year, there really wasn’t much of an opportunity to gauge just how entertaining he can be.

While there was certainly nothing humorous to opposing offensive linemen who dealt with Wyatt as an integral part of Georgia’s touted defensive front, outside the walls of the Butts-Mehre Building, his happy-go-lucky personality was a mystery to most.

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber knew Wyatt was “pretty good” after facing him in the Orange Bowl.

Little did he know their paths would cross again.

Stueber and Wyatt were actually roommates last week in Mobile, a fact the Wolverine standout laughed initially caught him off guard.

“At first, I didn’t know what to think,” Stueber said. “But he’s really funny. He’s got great stories.”

Wyatt helped make the Bulldogs and their legions of fans proud by anchoring a defensive front that helped carry the team past Alabama last month in Indianapolis to win the National Championship.

Wyatt did not mind telling his new teammates how good it felt.

“It felt great to walk around as a champion, man,” Wyatt said. “Every time I walk around with my Georgia hat, my championship hat, I do it with a lot of pride. Not everybody can say they’re a champion.”

He doesn’t mind the adulation, either.

Wyatt joked that he wasn’t always the most recognizable face on the Georgia campus his five years in Athens. However, once your team wins a national title, life quickly changes.



“There’s a lot more recognition. A lot more people are coming up offering their congratulations, telling me I had an amazing year, that I worked so hard,” Wyatt said. “That’s one thing that sticks out, how many people have come up to me. They knew me, the last four years I’ve been at Georgia, but this year, they’re definitely coming up to me telling me congratulations.”

Yes, winning the national championship is a memory that will live with Wyatt forever.

However, his second-most memorable moment from the season might come as a complete surprise.

“Probably losing the Alabama game (in the SEC Championship),” Wyatt said. “After that, we all got together and started talking. We realized we needed to humble ourselves and play harder. Once we did that, we really saw how connected we was, how much of a brotherhood it was.”

Wyatt has not been the only player to say the same. Others spoke about how the loss galvanized the Bulldogs, pulled them closer together, and determined them to rid themselves of the heartache that prevailed the entire program after that defeat in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I was emotional, too. It’s frustrating when you lose the SEC Championship multiple times to the same team or get so close and lose. It was frustrating to me, too."

But that same frustration felt by Wyatt would turn into motivation. Not only to avenge the defeat and win Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years, but to give Wyatt the extra motivation he carried last week into Mobile.

“Devonte’s extremely competitive. He hates losing. He probably gets angry quicker than Jordan when things aren’t going well,” Georgia head Kirby Smart said. “Sometimes you just have to support Devonte and tell him it’s going to be OK.”

Life is more than OK for Wyatt right now.

Although a sprained ankle kept him from playing in last Saturday’s Senior Bowl, Wyatt apparently made quite the impression on the 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Wyatt was impressive, not only showing his strength, but a quickness that many were not expecting to see.

“The energy I had, everybody was just out there ready,” Wyatt said. “I was just ready. I was so happy.”

However, Wyatt knows his work is just beginning.

“I want to be great, I want to be strong, I want to do the extra things to get like that,” Wyatt said. “Whether it’s working, lifting weights, I just want to do everything at least one percent better. I’m definitely going to be doing the small things to get to where I want to be.”

The fact that he played at Georgia figures only to help.

NFL coaches love versatility, and Wyatt believes he has that to spare.

“Coming from Georgia, you learn to play everything: end, nose, tackle, from a 5, to a 6 to a 3, to zero, to a shade. Georgia really got me prepared to play in any type of defense,” Wyatt said. “I prefer to play a four-down play. You put me at two down I’m still going to do my job, I’m still going to do the best I can, and I’m still going to make plays.”