UGASports - The Daily Recap: How Vols' disaster could benefit Dawgs

How Georgia benefits with Tennessee turmoil

The Tennessee football program has leapt head first into dumpster fire territory after Jeremy Pruitt and a slew of assistants were fired Monday over an investigation regarding recruiting violations.

Adam Gorney wrote that five teams should benefit from the fallout surrounding the Volunteers, with Georgia being among those.

“Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have higher priority states than Tennessee when it comes to putting together some of the best recruiting classes in the country, but the Bulldogs do dip into that state for elite talent and that should only continue,” Gorney wrote. “Adonai Mitchell, Zion Logue, William Norton and Tymon Mitchell are some recent names that went to Georgia from the state of Tennessee. With coaching uncertainty right now in Knoxville and a strong 2022 class coming up, Smart and his staff could put an even bigger focus there.”

The other programs Gorney mentioned were Auburn, Mississippi, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Spring football dates set

Georgia’s football players are back on campus and partaking in winter workouts. As they continue to train, they can look forward to spring practice beginning on March 16. The G-Day spring game will take place on April 17.

It should be noted that these dates are subject to change due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, after a season full of testing and protocols, the chances of having spring practice are much better now than last year.

On top of that, the Masters is scheduled from April 8-11 so there will be no scheduling conflict there.

Hoops: Baker commits

Georgia scored a commitment from three-star forward Tyrone Baker (Hightower/Missouri City, Texas) on Monday. Baker, the No. 41 power forward in the nation, chose Georgia over Dayton, Central Florida, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky.

Baker joins three-star guard Cam McDowell in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class.

One of Georgia head coach Tom Crean’s pitches to Baker was that he would be used the way Nic Claxton was when he was with the Bulldogs. Baker is 6-foot-10 and 185 pounds and therefore has a similar frame.

“I feel like I’ll be better,” Baker said. “When Coach Crean came in with Nic Claxton, he had to teach him stuff. I feel like it’s more natural to me; so that’s a plus.”

UGA hoops offered Randall Godfrey’s son, RJ Godfrey