UGASports - G-Day and Georgia Bulldogs Spring Camp dates set

Georgia Bulldog fans are excited about what the 2021 season could look like, especially with the return of JT Daniels, Zamir White, James Cook, Jordan Davis, Adam Anderson, Jamree Salyer, and the other Bulldogs who could have gone pro but elected to stay in Athens.

The players are back in Athens and have started their offseason work. What they really need is a spring practice to hammer out the new depth charts on the offensive line and in the Georgia secondary.

Georgia's new secondary coach, whoever that is, will need time to work with his inexperienced charges as the Dawgs will start the 2021 campaign against Clemson.

To that need, we can report that Spring Practice for the Georgia Bulldogs is set to start on March 16.

G-Day will be held on April 17.

Granted, this is all predicated on actually having spring practice, etc., but with the policies and testing place that allowed for the 2020 season to take place, fans can hope to start seeing practice updates in mid-March.

The Masters will take place on April 8-11 so there should not be a conflict with G-Day.