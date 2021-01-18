UGASports - Tyrone Baker commits to Georgia

Tyrone Baker commits to Georgia
Georgia is on the board with its second commitment in the 2021 class today. Tyrone Baker, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Texas, announced his decision to pick the Bulldogs.
With this commitment, the Bulldogs are bringing in one of the top available post players in the country. Baker’s length, athleticism and high motor make him one of the top shot-blockers in the class. The key for him will be adding strength and weight to his thin frame. He possesses strong hands and is capable of dunking every time he catches the ball in the paint.
A three-star prospect ranked as the No. 41 power forward in the 2021 class, Baker chose Tom Crean’s program after recently narrowing his list down to a top five that included Dayton, UCF, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky.
Baker joins three-star guard Cam McDowell in Georgia’s 2021 class. The Bulldogs have three seniors on this year’s roster and have at least one spot left to use for additional signees either from a high school prospect or in the transfer portal.
