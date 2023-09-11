Here is the Sept. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

How Beck and Bennett are similar

It’s never easy to replace a legend. With quarterback Stetson Bennett forever cementing his status at Georgia with back-to-back national championships, it was never going to be easy to step in and pick up where he left. But through two games, quarterback Carson Beck has completed 44 of 61 passes for 577 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Kirby Smart said that Beck is a lot more similar to Bennett than people may think.

“Neither one of them was very vocal. They don't go command—they don't get all upset and rant and rave in a room or get up and give rah-rah speeches. They're who they are. They're very comfortable in their own skin,” Smart said. “Carson's leadership kind of comes through his calmness. I mean, everybody feels like this guy knows what he's doing, this guy's smart, this guy knows protections, and this guy knows where to go with the ball. When we call a play, he can recite it whether it's three words or 20 words. He's very bright and a good leader."

The passing game wasn’t an issue at all in Saturday’s 45-3 win over Ball State. Beck finished 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The Bulldogs completed passes to 12 different receivers.

Deceptive run game

Smart defended Georgia’s rushing attack against Ball State, which only managed 99 rushing yards for the afternoon. While the UGA ball-carriers only averaged 3.5 yards per rush, Smart said there was a lot more that went into each of the running calls.

"There’s these things they call RPOs and bubbles," Smart said. "In football now, those are runs, because they’re run-down calls. We’re running the ball, but we elect to throw it on the perimeter and we get five, six yards. So to us, that’s a run play. To you, that’s a pass play, because that’s what the stats say. That’s not the case."

While Smart isn’t concerned about the run game due to how it’s performed on the RPO front, he did acknowledge a need to improve.

"I’m happy with the extension of the running game," Smart said. "You’ve got to be good at something. Right now, we’re better at that than we are the interior run game.”

