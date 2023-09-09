Georgia's run game isn't what you think it is.

If you judge the Bulldogs solely on a traditional running game, the returns don't look great through two weeks. Georgia ran for 99 yards against Ball State after racking up 159 against UT-Martin the week before.

But Kirby Smart doesn't see it that way. It's that vision which has Georgia's head coach feeling comfortable with where his offense is through two games.

"There’s these things they call RPOs and bubbles," Smart said. "In football now, those are runs, because they’re run-down calls. We’re running the ball, but we elect to throw it on the perimeter and we get five, six yards. So to us, that’s a run play. To you, that’s a pass play, because that’s what the stats say. That’s not the case."

Smart added that he never truly feels pleased with the traditional between-the-tackles running game. He hasn't had much reason to through the first two weeks.

The Bulldogs have been largely inconsistent on the ground. There have been occasional chunk plays in the running game, but those have been few and far between.

"I feel like it’s just little tendencies that we’re not doing right," receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "We’re definitely going to go back into the lab, go back and watch film, see where our mistakes are at, and see how we can get better. The running game is definitely a part of who we are. We take pride in running the ball and being able to block downfield."

The run game extension plays haven't been perfect either.

Those often depend on perimeter blocking by receivers or tight ends. That's where Darnell Washington played such a big role in Georgia's offense. One missed block on the outside can scuttle the entire play.

"We had a couple of plays we had a chance to be really explosive and didn't get it, and then there were a couple of mistakes that we made on the perimeter last week that we fixed," Smart said. "Rara (Thomas) had a great block on the perimeter; he missed that same block last week. We worked hard on it. (Mekhi) Mews broke a tackle, it was only a 5-6 yard play, but it was perimeter blocking that was good. We had several others that were not so good."

It might not look like it usually does. But Georgia's run game, at least right now, isn't too big of a worry for Smart as the focus shifts to SEC play.

"I’m happy with the extension of the running game," Smart said. "You’ve got to be good at something. Right now, we’re better at that than we are the interior run game.”