2 – Carson Beck tied his career-high with two touchdown passes. He first accomplished this feat coming off the bench against Vanderbilt last season.

3 – The Dawgs’ defense picked off three passes from Kadin Semonza. It is the sixth time that Georgia has had three interceptions in a game under Kirby Smart (all wins).

4 – Dominic Lovett led the well-balanced Bulldogs with four receptions in the game.

4 – Smael Mondon and A.J. Harris shared the team lead with four tackles each.

6 – The Bulldog defense did not register a sack against Ball State, but they did have six tackles for loss led by Tykee Smith’s one and a half.

7 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in his first game of the season scored the Bulldogs’ first offensive touchdown of the game. It was his first touchdown since the Georgia Tech game last season.

7 – Kendall Milton led all Bulldogs in rushing attempts with seven.

10 – Milton also added a touchdown run. It was his first of the season, but his tenth of his career (he also has one touchdown reception as well).

12 – Georgia had 12 different players with at least one reception against Ball State. That is one more than they had against UT Martin the week before.

12 – Roderick Robinson II had a touchdown run last week and he had one this Saturday as well. This one was good for 12 yards up the middle.

15 – By allowing just one field goal, the Bulldogs held their opponent to three or fewer points for the 15th time under Smart. The last time Georgia was held to three points or less was when they lost to Florida in 2015 (27-3) in the season prior to Smart becoming the head coach.

19 – Georgia has now won a school-record 19 games in a row.

20 – Georgia has won 20 straight games at Sanford Stadium. That is the longest active home stadium winning streak in the FBS after Texas defeated Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

21 – Normally a wide receiver, Dillon Bell took the handoff and scored his first career touchdown run from 21 yards out in the second quarter.

23 – Beck also set a career-high in completions thrown in a game. His previous high was 21 set the game before against UT Martin.

27 – Cash Jones scored his first career receiving touchdown and it went for 27 yards midway through the third quarter.

28:32 – Georgia’s time of possession was 28 minutes and 32 seconds. It is the second time in two games that the opponent had the ball for a longer amount of time. Last season, the Bulldogs controlled the ball for a longer amount of time in 14 of 15 games (Ohio State is the only one they did not).

31 – After putting up zero points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs responded by putting up 31 points in the second fifteen minutes of play.

40+ – For the third straight game, the Bulldogs won by 40 or more points. It is the first time in school history that Georgia has won by 40 or more in three straight games.

69 – Mehki Mews added to his long touchdown reception from a week before with a 69-yard punt return. It is the fifth punt returned for a touchdown by a Bulldog under Smart and the first since Zamir White picked up a ball in the endzone after a punt block against Arkansas in 2021. It is also one of two punt returns for a touchdown by a SEC player this season.

83-15 – That is Kirby Smart’s record as Georgia’s head coach. It is the same record as Nick Saban had in his first 98 games as Alabama’s head coach.