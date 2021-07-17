The Daily Recap: How 2022's first commit fits in UGA's defense
Groves-Killebrew’s role
Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) was the first player to commit to Georgia’s class of 2022. In an interview with Jed May, Groves-Killebrew explained how the coaching staff plans to use him, at least at this stage of their evaluation.
"They’re still telling me how I’m going to be used, how they see me fitting in their program and all that," Groves-Killebrew said. "It’s more getting to bond with them, getting to know them even more."
Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia on May 27, 2020. In January, former secondary coach Charlton Warren took the defensive coordinator job at Indiana. However, after Georgia hired Jahmile Addae to replace Warren, Groves-Killebrew’s mind was at ease with the transition.
"When I talked to Coach Addae, I felt better about it," Groves-Killebrew said. "I could tell he was very passionate, a very good coach."
Kanak impressed with UGA facilities
Four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak (Hays/Hays, Kansas) has visited Georgia along with Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Kansas State and Alabama. However, with Georgia, the facilities were something that certainly stood out.
"Pretty much all of these programs are going to have great facilities, but them (Georgia), especially," Kanak said. "They just got done building like a brand new $80 million facility, with more coming, so obviously their facilities are top of the line right now and probably some of the best in the country so that's definitely very attractive. At the same time, they back it up with the relationships and how they communicate. I felt really welcomed there and like they were really, you know, invested in me."
Kanak detailed where things stand with Georgia in his recruitment.
"I've talked mostly with (Glenn) Schumann and (Dan) Lanning," Kanak said. "It's been good. We've been talking a couple, three times a week. Just keeping it consistent, but nothing too crazy because everyone is kind of on vacation right now."
Booker reaction
May and Blayne Gilmer reacted to offensive lineman Tyler Booker’s (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) decision to commit to Alabama, while discussing what that means for UGA recruiting at the position.
Re-ranking the 2007 class
Patrick Garbin continued his Revisionist History series by re-ranked the 2007 recruiting class. This class saw a top five that consisted of, in order, tight end Aron White, defensive tackle Jarius Wynn, offensive lineman Justin Anderson, running back Caleb King and wide receiver Israel Troupe.
With the benefit of hindsight, Garbin ranked the top five of this class, in order, as outside linebacker Justin Houston, offensive lineman Clint Boling, linebacker Rennie Curran, punter Drew Butler and Anderson.
Butler made the biggest jump, going from No. 23 to No. 4. Boling was next, going from No. 16 to No. 2. Troupe fell the farthest, going from No. 5 to No. 16.
Always a Bulldog
Ben Watson is the latest former Georgia football player to become a broadcaster. Watson, who retired from the NFL after 16 seasons, will begin this new career path with the SEC Network.
“Whatever I’ve always done throughout my career, I’ve always tried to represent my guys, my family, my name. But I’ve also tried to represent my university,” Watson said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “Wherever I’ve gone it’s always been something that I’ve kept in the back of my mind. When I look at the landscape of broadcasters who have been successful, it’s always exciting to watch them and cheer for them. Now I get to join the ranks and have my fellow Bulldogs cheer for me. It’s exciting to be part of that family and join ESPN in that capacity.”
Although he didn’t make any predictions, Watson has confidence in where the Georgia program is heading.
“I’m like all the whole Bulldog Nation—we want to win the whole thing,” Watson said. “The thing that I’m excited about this year is, we’re solid at the quarterback position in contrast to last year, when there were some moving pieces. In particular, the time it took figure out that JT Daniels was the guy. I’m excited about the momentum we’re going to have.”
Half a hundred (but 49 as of Saturday)
