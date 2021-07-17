The Daily Recap: How 2022's first commit fits in UGA's defense

Here is the July 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Groves-Killebrew’s role

Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) was the first player to commit to Georgia’s class of 2022. In an interview with Jed May, Groves-Killebrew explained how the coaching staff plans to use him, at least at this stage of their evaluation.

"They’re still telling me how I’m going to be used, how they see me fitting in their program and all that," Groves-Killebrew said. "It’s more getting to bond with them, getting to know them even more."

Groves-Killebrew committed to Georgia on May 27, 2020. In January, former secondary coach Charlton Warren took the defensive coordinator job at Indiana. However, after Georgia hired Jahmile Addae to replace Warren, Groves-Killebrew’s mind was at ease with the transition.

"When I talked to Coach Addae, I felt better about it," Groves-Killebrew said. "I could tell he was very passionate, a very good coach."

Kanak impressed with UGA facilities

Four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak (Hays/Hays, Kansas) has visited Georgia along with Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, Kansas State and Alabama. However, with Georgia, the facilities were something that certainly stood out.

"Pretty much all of these programs are going to have great facilities, but them (Georgia), especially," Kanak said. "They just got done building like a brand new $80 million facility, with more coming, so obviously their facilities are top of the line right now and probably some of the best in the country so that's definitely very attractive. At the same time, they back it up with the relationships and how they communicate. I felt really welcomed there and like they were really, you know, invested in me."

Kanak detailed where things stand with Georgia in his recruitment.

"I've talked mostly with (Glenn) Schumann and (Dan) Lanning," Kanak said. "It's been good. We've been talking a couple, three times a week. Just keeping it consistent, but nothing too crazy because everyone is kind of on vacation right now."

Booker reaction

May and Blayne Gilmer reacted to offensive lineman Tyler Booker’s (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) decision to commit to Alabama, while discussing what that means for UGA recruiting at the position.