Few prospects in the country have had more momentum in their recruitment over the last six months than Jaren Kanak.

Kanak has received 24 Power 5 offers since February. Lack of evaluations due to Covid-19, living in Kansas, and other varying factors can be pointed to for the late nature of Kanak's recruitment. The initial pace of Kanak's recruitment was the only thing remotely slow about the four-star athlete from America's heartland.

Kanak's track speed and playmaking ability on the gridiron have dozens of programs across the country clamoring for his commitment. Georgia is one of those. The Bulldogs are a true contender in a narrowing field of programs clearly in Kanak's focus going forward.