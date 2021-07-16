Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2007 class

RE-RANKING

Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2007 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.

Nine of the Bulldogs’ 23 signees saw action as true freshmen in 2007, including three offensive linemen—Trinton Sturdivant, Clint Boling, and Scott Haverkamp—who were all starting by the third game of the season. On the contrary, just two of the signees never saw the field in a Georgia uniform. The highly touted Little suffered wrist and foot injuries before quitting the team during the 2008 season. Wide receiver Walter Hill of Gainesville, Ga., was dismissed also during the 2008 campaign because “he didn’t live up to the standards of doing things the Georgia way,” according to Richt.

In the end, a respectable six of the Bulldogs’ 23 signees were ultimately selected in the NFL Draft. In addition, four of the signees would eventually earn All-SEC honors in multiple seasons, including three—Boling, Justin Houston, and Drew Butler—who would be recognized as first-team All-Americans at Georgia.

We determined Little and wide receiver Israel Troupe as the most overrated in the class. As mentioned, Little, No. 7 in the original ranking, never saw playing time as a Bulldog. Troupe, No. 5 in the original ranking and the No. 120 overall prospect in his class, never started a game and was limited to a dozen career receptions in his four seasons at Georgia.

As far as the most underrated, Boling and Butler stand out among the group. Boling, No. 16 in the original ranking, wound up being a four-year starter, a three-time All-SEC honoree, a first-team All-American, and a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Concerning Butler, who was dead last in the original ranking, we slotted the two-star punter No. 4 in our re-ranking. Before questioning whether a punter should be ranked as high, consider that before Jake Camarda achieved as much in 2020, Butler was the only Georgia punter in history to earn first-team All-America honors—and he did so twice (2009 and 2010). Also, Butler’s 45.4 career punting average is only a half-yard behind the SEC’s all-time career leader (Tennessee’s Trevor Daniel, 45.9 from 2013-17).

The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2007 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the two signees who never appeared in a game at Georgia are all designated as tied for No. 22):