Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2007 class
UGASports is looking at previous Georgia recruiting classes and re-ranking the individual signees based on how their Bulldog careers transpired. Links to our previous revisionist histories, including last week’s 2006 class review, are located at the bottom of the page.
Following the 28 recruits signed by Georgia the previous year, we analyze the 23 signees inked by the Bulldogs in 2007. Notably, after Mark Richt had signed only a few JUCO transfers during his first six years as Georgia’s head coach (2001-2006), the Bulldogs landed six from the junior college ranks, including four offensive linemen. Two of the JUCO transfers, Justin Anderson and Ben Harden, had originally committed to Georgia the year before in 2006.
THE CLASS
Georgia’s 2007 signing class ranked just No. 9 in the nation, and a lowly sixth in the SEC, trailing No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 South Carolina, and No. 7 Auburn. The sixth-place finish in the conference is tied for the Bulldogs’ second-lowest ranking in team recruiting during the 20-year Rivals era (2002-2021). In 2013, Georgia ranked seventh in the SEC in team recruiting.
Upon completion of Signing Day, and referring to the lofty total of eight offensive linemen he and his staff signed, Richt quipped to the media, “People say, ‘Where's the beef?’ Here's the beef right here!” To date, since 1980, the eight are tied for the second-most offensive linemen (only trailing nine in 1997) signed by Georgia in a single year.
Apparently, the Bulldogs nearly signed a ninth offensive lineman. Columbus Hardaway’s Antwane Greenlee, an offensive tackle ranked as the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect, had been committed to Georgia before flipping to Florida State on Signing Day. Of course, Bulldog signee Chris Little, a 340-plus-pound Rivals250 offensive guard, also pulled a reverse, flipping from Notre Dame to Georgia.
After the Bulldogs had signed a whopping 13 Rivals250 prospects the year before, Georgia was limited to six in 2007 (excludes high-four-star JUCO transfers Anderson and Jarius Wynn). The six included only two Rivals100 signees: No. 38 tight end Aron White and No. 81 running back Caleb King. Only twice has Georgia, which averaged 5.2 Rivals100 signees annually from 2000 through 2021, signed fewer than two Rivals100 recruits (one in 2000 and 2013).
Of Georgia’s 23 signees in 2007, only five hailed from out of state, including none from Florida. It would mark the only signing class in Richt’s 15 years at the helm when the Bulldogs didn’t sign a single recruit from the Sunshine State.
Below is the original ranking of Georgia’s 2007 class (player listed with position according to Rivals). Note: To rank those signees with identical Rivals ratings, the recruits’ rankings (overall, position, and state), along with the opinions of our recruiting writers, were considered.
|Rank
|Signee, Pos.
|Stars
|Rivals Rating
|
1
|
Aron White, TE
|
|
6.0
|
2
|
Jarius Wynn, DT
|
|
6.0
|
3
|
Justin Anderson, OL
|
|
6.0
|
4
|
Caleb King, RB
|
|
5.9
|
5
|
Israel Troupe, WR
|
|
5.9
|
6
|
Logan Gray, QB
|
|
5.8
|
7
|
Chris Little, OL
|
|
5.8
|
8
|
Justin Houston, DE
|
|
5.8
|
9
|
|
5.8
|
10
|
Rennie Curran, LB
|
|
5.8
|
11
|
Neland Ball, DE
|
|
5.8
|
12
|
Corvey Irvin, DE
|
|
5.8
|
13
|
Walter Hill, WR
|
|
5.7
|
14
|
Vance Cuff, DB
|
|
5.7
|
15
|
|
5.7
|
16
|
Clint Boling, OL
|
|
5.7
|
17
|
Bruce Figgins, TE
|
|
5.7
|
18
|
John Knox, DB
|
|
5.6
|
19
|
Ben Harden, OL
|
|
5.6
|
20
|
Scott Haverkamp, OL
|
|
5.6
|
21
|
Vince Vance, OL
|
|
5.6
|
22
|
Charles White, LB
|
|
5.5
|
23
|
|
5.0
RE-RANKING
Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2007 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.
Nine of the Bulldogs’ 23 signees saw action as true freshmen in 2007, including three offensive linemen—Trinton Sturdivant, Clint Boling, and Scott Haverkamp—who were all starting by the third game of the season. On the contrary, just two of the signees never saw the field in a Georgia uniform. The highly touted Little suffered wrist and foot injuries before quitting the team during the 2008 season. Wide receiver Walter Hill of Gainesville, Ga., was dismissed also during the 2008 campaign because “he didn’t live up to the standards of doing things the Georgia way,” according to Richt.
In the end, a respectable six of the Bulldogs’ 23 signees were ultimately selected in the NFL Draft. In addition, four of the signees would eventually earn All-SEC honors in multiple seasons, including three—Boling, Justin Houston, and Drew Butler—who would be recognized as first-team All-Americans at Georgia.
We determined Little and wide receiver Israel Troupe as the most overrated in the class. As mentioned, Little, No. 7 in the original ranking, never saw playing time as a Bulldog. Troupe, No. 5 in the original ranking and the No. 120 overall prospect in his class, never started a game and was limited to a dozen career receptions in his four seasons at Georgia.
As far as the most underrated, Boling and Butler stand out among the group. Boling, No. 16 in the original ranking, wound up being a four-year starter, a three-time All-SEC honoree, a first-team All-American, and a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Concerning Butler, who was dead last in the original ranking, we slotted the two-star punter No. 4 in our re-ranking. Before questioning whether a punter should be ranked as high, consider that before Jake Camarda achieved as much in 2020, Butler was the only Georgia punter in history to earn first-team All-America honors—and he did so twice (2009 and 2010). Also, Butler’s 45.4 career punting average is only a half-yard behind the SEC’s all-time career leader (Tennessee’s Trevor Daniel, 45.9 from 2013-17).
The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2007 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the two signees who never appeared in a game at Georgia are all designated as tied for No. 22):
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news