The Daily Recap: 'He's loyal to Georgia, he's loyal to these players'

Here is the New Year's Eve edition of The Daily Recap.

Lanning’s time

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he isn’t worried about Dan Lanning having to split his time as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and Oregon’s head coach. Smart underwent a similar transition at the end of 2015, when he was both Alabama’s defensive coordinator and Georgia’s new head coach.

The two have spoken about the process, with Smart displaying faith in Lanning to still be able to call expertly Georgia’s defense against Michigan.

“We spoke when he took the Oregon job and spoke about it at length. It was quite some time now, quite some time ago now. That's not a major concern for me. It's something that I did as a coach and many coaches have done. We talked about it. There's not a 24/7 continuum on being just the coordinator. There's guys that have other things on their mind, and he delegates his time. I trust Dan. He's done a tremendous job here. Number one, he's a great recruiter. He's loyal to Georgia, he's loyal to these players that he recruited. He knows for his sake and Oregon's program's sake he wants to play well.

“He's as invested in this process as everybody is. That's not a major concern for me having him call the defense being the head coach at Oregon. I've seen it done many times and very confident that he's giving us every effort he has. He's got a great staff with him, along with Coach (Glenn) Schumann and Coach (Will) Muschamp and myself all have eyes over there, so it's not like he's alone, and he hasn't been alone all year.”

Breaking down Georgia-Michigan

Sixteen thoughts about the Orange Bowl were shared in this Thursday column. Among those was one about how the secondary needs a bounce-back performance against the Wolverines.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The secondary was a mess against Alabama,” the column stated. “The Bulldogs decided to double each of the Crimson Tide’s top receivers in Jameson Williams and John Metchie, but failed on numerous occasions to execute the plays as called. This led to wide-open big plays that the team hadn’t seen all year. While the Wolverines don’t have a tandem like Williams and Metchie, receiver Cornelius Johnson is capable of striking a big play—evidenced by his 87-yard out-and-up touchdown against Northern Illinois. Again, the secondary must keep the Michigan receivers in front.”

Staff predictions

It didn’t go according to play against Alabama. But the UGASports.com crew is once again confident in Georgia’s chances to defeat Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Everyone predicted the Bulldogs to win, with Dayne Young predicting the greatest margin of victory at 18 points. Young believes Georgia will defeat Michigan 38-20.

“There will be some bully ball from both sides,” Young wrote. “I think both offenses are more explosive than most perceive. Georgia pulls away late to set up yet another rematch with Alabama.”

Young Dawgs stand out

With the extra practices during the bowl season, Smart said he has seen progress from many of the freshmen who didn’t see many, if any, game reps this season. Among those who have played well during December practices were Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

“(We have) Seen a lot of promise out of Smael and (Dumas-Johnson) at linebacker," Smart said. "Those are guys that we're counting on for the future, and they've gotten a lot better."

Everette explains flip

Cornerback Daylen Everette spoke with Trent Smallwood about why he decided to change his commitment from Clemson to Georgia. Everette explained why the relationships with the Georgia coaches helped sway him away from the Tigers.

