ORLANDO - Rivals100 defensive back Daylen Everette initially announced his commitment to Clemson back in July. Georgia was in the running but came up short.

When Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to take over as the Oklahoma head coach, Everette decided to back off from that pledge to Clemson just five days before the Early Signing Period.

A lot happened over the next few days including an official visit to Alabama and a new commitment to the Bulldogs.