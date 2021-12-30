A little more than 24 hours is all that’s left between Georgia and its semifinal date with Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs, thus far, have survived a recent Covid-19 surge unlike a number of other programs around the nation are facing.

For Georgia, this will mark the second time it will participate in the College Football Playoff. The last time came in 2017, which resulted in a Rose Bowl victory and a heartbreaking national championship defeat.

With what should be a great game on the horizon, here are 16 thoughts about the team as it heads into Friday’s contest.

1. More than anything, Georgia's defense needs to set the tone with an early statement of some sort. Given the success Alabama had in the passing game, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara test Georgia’s secondary early. While I wouldn’t expect the Wolverines to abandon their identity and open the offense up as Tennessee and Alabama did, they could choose a couple of early moments to go deep, especially if they feel like they can catch Georgia thinking it’s in a running situation. The secondary must be cognizant to keep receivers from running open underneath and behind them deep.