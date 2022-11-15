Georgia's defense has noticed a considerable difference with Jalen Carter in the lineup. Carter has been a dominant force in the middle when healthy, evidenced by his play over the last three weeks.

Against Mississippi State he totaled seven tackles and a sack.

Some were suggesting that Carter should sit the season out and heal up for the NFL. However, that was never an option for Carter.

“He wanted to be out there with us bad, man,” defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said. “He’s one of our brothers, and he wanted to be out there with us. He was in the training room training every day, just trying to get back as quickly as possible.”

Walthour added that Carter's mere presence makes Georgia defense exponentially better.

“He just brings us more energy,” Walthour said. “It gives us more confidence in the defense with him back out there.”

How Georgia keeps winning the SEC East

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how Georgia has been able to be so successful in the SEC East, having won the division in four of the past five years.

"It takes consistency in performance," Smart said. "It takes a commitment to excellence from your entire administration. It takes physicality in this league. It takes a really mature team to manage every game like it has a history and life of its own. That's what it takes."

Smart said Georgia has been able to form habits and stick to them.

"You got to do that by recreating yourself, by consistently outworking someone, and sometimes people get comfortable," Smart said. "When you get comfortable, you're not always at your best. We're trying our best to be at our best. That's our job. The challenge is how do you do that better than the team you're up against.”

