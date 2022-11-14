Kirby Smart said defensive back Javon Bullard suffered a lower leg contusion in Saturday night’s 49-15 win over Mississippi State.

“We think he will be fine,” Smart said. “He was limited yesterday, but he did work on some stuff, but we fully expect him to play, although I have not seen him today. We’ll know more at practice today.”

Bullard suffered the injury in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State while making a tackle on the sideline near the Georgia bench.

Although Bullard came back in the game, he went out for a second time and did not return. He was replaced by Tykee Smith.

Otherwise, the Bulldogs appear to be going into Saturday’s game as healthy as they’ve recently been.

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims, linebacker Xavian Sorey and defensive lineman Bear Alexander each returned against Mississippi State.

As far as wide receiver AD Mitchell, Smart confirmed that the wide receiver felt he re-tweaked the injury in Georgia’s win over Auburn.

"The MRI and the X-rays don't show that anything was done. He felt like he might have tweaked it some. That slowed his progress some," Smart said. "But it's a pain-in-the-butt injury. And like I've talked about repeatedly, it didn't have the option to go do the tight rope and do the surgery that (Cedric) Tillman got, Tua (Tagovailoa), Arian (Smith) got. That wasn't an option."

Mitchell stayed behind from the trip to Starkville and worked out. Smart still hopes to get him back soon.

"It's been frustrating for him. He wants to get back. He works really hard at it. He was better last week than he's been every week previous. He actually got to do individual drills last week and did some things. But he's still not, or at least last week, I don't know where he is this week because I haven't seen him yet, but he was not where he could come out of breaks and do the things required to play receiver, and that's tough," Smart said. "He stayed here. He got extra rehab here, felt like he got a little better rehab here not having to be on it all weekend and during the game. So we're, again, hopeful, to get him back this week, but it will be day by day.”