Here is the Dec. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Back to explosive

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia's offense needs to find a way to return to where it was prior to the past two weeks. Against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, the offense started slow, although it did pick up steam in the second half against the Yellow Jackets.

Dasher noted that he thinks this is doable, especially in a big game like the SEC Championship that will take place indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I’m personally not as 'worried' about Georgia’s offense in the Bulldogs’ wins at Kentucky and against Georgia Tech," Dasher wrote. "In Lexington, the wind was blowing 25 mph, and last week at Sanford Stadium, Georgia Tech’s defense was more susceptible to successful runs by the Bulldogs than any of us getting hold of a bad burrito.

"That said, with perfect conditions inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s time for Todd Monken to get back to explosive ways. The guess here is that Georgia will be more aggressive. If that happens, Saturday’s game is going to be fun to watch."

Kelly's first season

Dasher asked TigerDetails' Julie Boudwin about how LSU head coach Brian Kelly is being viewed in his first season.

“Brian Kelly arrived at LSU when the program was spiraling in the wrong direction. No one believed in Year 1 the Tigers would be SEC West champs, and certainly not after opening the season with a loss to Florida State. However, Kelly has consistently preached about his process taking time, and it feels like we’ve watched it work as the team has gotten better (for the most part) each week. The Tigers certainly aren’t happy about dropping that finale to Texas A&M, and want to try to end on a high note against Georgia, which they know will be a tall task.”

Also on UGASports

In playing for Kirby Smart, players must listen to the message and not get caught up in his tone.

Class of 2025 receiver CJ Wiley (Alpharetta/Alpharetta, Ga.) is thrilled to have earned a scholarship offer from Georgia.

Georgia hoops matched its win total from 2021 by recording its sixth win of the season against Hampton.



Monken's a finalist for the Broyles Award