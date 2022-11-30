Just one month into the season, Georgia has already hit a milestone.

The Bulldogs (6-2) defeated the Hampton Pirates (1-6) 73-54 on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. That win gives Georgia the same number of wins this season as it totaled all oast year.

"There’s all kinds of stuff that we can improve upon, but there’s some positives as well," Georgia head coach Mike White said after the game. "We’re definitely a better team than we were a month ago."

Each half featured a different approach to offensive success.

In the first 20 minutes, the Bulldogs couldn't miss from 3-point range. After mediocre results from deep throughout the season, Georgia made 8-of-14 3-point attempts in the first half.

That number included three makes from forward Jailyn Ingram and two each from Mardrez McBride and Terry Roberts.

Ingram had a great night in his second game back from a torn ACL suffered last season. He finished the night with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Long-distance shooting is one of the first things Ingram began working on in his rehab process. It showed against Hampton in a strong performance as he upped his minute total to nearly 20 from just four minutes last time out.

"Really proud of Jailyn Ingram. I don’t think anyone in the room, including myself, fully understands what he’s been through during his seven-year college career," White said. "He’s had a great attitude, obviously has not been given much opportunity to this point, and just plays his butt off. Making shots obviously but defended, I thought he did a really good job defensively for us as well."

That hot shooting helped propel the Bulldogs to a 41-26 halftime lead.

"It feels good," Ingram said. "Once it’s going like that, the game is really fun. It brings a lot of energy for everyone. That’s why I think the half went how it went."

In the second half, however, the deep shooting dried up.

Georgia shot just 41 percent overall in the final 20 minutes and 2-of-6 from 3-point range. In place of the long-distance shooting came an emphasis on pounding the ball inside.

"I thought early in the game, we did get it going," White said. "Braelen (Bridges) gave us some punch there at the rim. Then the second half, yeah definitely, we just thought we had a size advantage. We wanted to throw it in there early and often."

The Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 14 to eight in the paint during the second half. Much of that good work came courtesy of Bridges, who tallied 15 points in the second half alone.

Bridges finished the night with a double-double, totaling 21 points and 13 rebounds.

"Obviously, I had it going tonight," Bridges said. "My teammates just kept finding me. That's something we work on in practice, duck-ins and me creating lanes for them to get to the rim also. It's just something that Coach preaches."

Georgia returns to action on Friday night when the Bulldogs host the Florida A&M Rattlers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.