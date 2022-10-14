Here is the Oct. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

History lesson

Georgia may not consider Vanderbilt a true rival, although this series goes back 129 years. The Commodores were the Bulldogs’ fourth-ever opponent on Nov. 7, 1893, with it being the first time Georgia ever left the state to play a football game. Vanderbilt won that game 35-0.

In fact, once upon a time, the Commodores were a formidable football team, as Dave McMahon noted.

“Vanderbilt used to be really good—no joke. Dan McGugin led Vanderbilt to a 197-55-19 record from 1904 to 1934,” McMahon wrote. “The Hall of Fame head coach is fifth in wins by coaches in SEC schools (one place behind Vince Dooley’s 201). In another fun fact, Vanderbilt is 21-21-1 all-time against Auburn.

“Georgia has a 59-20-2 record against Vanderbilt. One more victory would make 60 and would make Vandy the fourth team that Georgia has at least 60 wins against (Georgia Tech – 69, Auburn – 63 and Kentucky – 61). Last season, the Bulldogs shut out the Commodores 62-0. The 62 points was the largest margin by Georgia over Vanderbilt in series history.”

Score predictions

To no one’s surprise, every UGASports.com staffer is predicting a big Georgia win. Jed May, who is predicting a 42-3 win, believes the Bulldogs will be able to keep the positive momentum going from the second half against Auburn into an early fast start against Vanderbilt.

“I think Georgia's offense truly began righting the ship in the second half last week,” May wrote. “Stetson Bennett said the Bulldogs got back to having fun and not thinking so much, and that might be the key to what has ailed the offense in recent weeks. I believe Georgia will start fast this week, especially after Kirby Smart emphasizes how Ole Miss fell into a hole early against the Commodores last week. Georgia takes command early and then cruises into the bye week.”

Around the League