The opening days of October have been fruitful for Georgia.

The Bulldogs completed the flip of 2023 running back Roderick Robinson from UCLA. Kirby Smart and company also added another talented skill player to the 2024 class with the commitment of Sacovie White.

So after that whirlwind of a week, what's next for the defending national champions? UGASports takes a look at five prospects Georgia fans need to keep an eye on.