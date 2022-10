Elyiss Williams is one of the most unique prospects in the 2025 class.

The Georgia native is already 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds in his sophomore year of high school. Seven schools have offered Williams, including SEC programs Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Williams returned to Athens on Oct. 8 for Georgia's home game against Auburn. He recapped that visit with UGASports.

"I really enjoyed my visit to Georgia," Williams said. "I can't wait to come back to Athens."