Georgia’s strength vs. Vanderbilt’s weakness

Anthony Dasher caught up with VandySports.com’s Chris Lee to get the inside scoop on Vanderbilt entering Saturday’s game in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lee stated it bluntly. The Commodores have not been a good team defensively at all, particularly against the pass. Meanwhile, in the past two weeks, Georgia has established its offensive strength through the air.

Vanderbilt could be in for a long afternoon.

"The continuing inability to defend the pass has been the biggest issue,” Lee said. “The Commodores were going to have issues at corner, and now, the injury to starting corner BJ Anderson has left Vanderbilt starting a pair of true freshmen in Georgia native Martel Hight and Truedell Berry.

"Making matters worse, Vandy has gotten hit hard with injuries at safety, where De'Rickey Wright, Jaylen Mahoney, and Savion Riley have all missed significant time (and Wright is out this week).”

It doesn’t just end with the pass. Vanderbilt isn’t strong against the run either. Perhaps, the Bulldogs’ backs can pick up some steam before the bye week.

"The Commodores also haven't been great against the run; while teams tend to throw it more when the outcome is in doubt, since it's a path of less resistance, Wake Forest (not a run-oriented team) was able to rush for 288 yards against Vandy in a win,” Lee said. "Simply put, Vandy doesn't have the speed and athleticism to cover or the athletes in the trenches to be disruptive up front."

Score predictions

Before last week, Georgia had not covered the spread. After a 51-13 explosion against Kentucky, and a cover, everyone at UGASports believes the Bulldogs cover this week’s 31.5-point spread against Vanderbilt.

Patrick Garbin thinks last week’s game turned a corner for the Bulldogs.

I think Georgia is starting to hit its full stride—and Smart dominates Vandy,” Garbin wrote. “Since his first year at UGA, Smart’s teams have covered five in a row against the Commodores, covering by nearly two touchdowns per game. Georgia wins and covers: 47-9.”

Garbin went with the under of Georgia’s longest punt being 53 yards, stating he doesn’t think the Bulldogs will be forced to punt much.

