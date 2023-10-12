Georgia has added an in-state running back to its 2025 class.

Bo Walker committed to Georgia on Thursday evening. The Cedar Grove High School product chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UCF, and others.

He was named the running back MVP of the Rivals Camp in Atlanta out of a crowded field.

Walker has been on Georgia's radar for over a year now. His high school has been kind to Georgia in recent years with players such as Justin Shaffer, Christen Miller, and CJ Madden signing with the Bulldogs.

Interest from Georgia really picked up for Walker this fall. During a visit for the Ball State game last month, running backs coach Dell McGee pulled the trigger and extended an offer to Walker.

Walker returned to Athens twice more since then, once for the UAB game and again for the Kentucky game.

That "lit" visit to the Kentucky game proved to be the final straw, as Walker committed to the Bulldogs less than a week later.

Walker is the second running back committed in the class, joining Jabree Coleman. Georgia is also heavily pursuing other talented running backs such as Ousmane Kromah, Jordon Davison, Alvin Henderson, and others.

Georgia now has eight commitments in the 2025 class, a group that ranks No. 1 in the country. Of those eight, six hail from the state of Georgia.