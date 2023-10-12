Opposing coaches obviously pour over the film to find little things that could help crack the code of the Georgia defense. As a manner of prepping and looking forward, I try to do the same as I watch, and then rewatch, each game.

What are the potential cracks this year that could be fully exploited by the right offense at some point? We’ll examine the run defense during the bye week, but there’s a specific concept teams are using in the passing game to try and get explosive plays against Georgia.

By the way, you shouldn’t be surprised where it originated.