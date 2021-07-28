The Daily Recap: Georgia's No. 1s under Kirby Smart
Here is the July 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
No. 1s
Last week, Georgia snagged a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 running back in Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.). Robinson became the second No. 1 running back the Bulldogs landed under head coach Kirby Smart, with Zamir White being the first back in 2018.
Robinson is also the 18th top-10 running back the Bulldogs have landed since 2002. It’s worth noting that running backs Keith Marshall and James Cook aren't being counted since they were considered all-purpose backs. Marshall was the second-ranked all-purpose back in 2012 and Cook actually ranked first in 2018.
Dave McMahon took this a step further and compiled all of the No. 1 players at their position that Smart has landed. Since 2016, Georgia has brought in 13 No. 1 players, with Robinson and quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) making it 15 once they enroll at Georgia.
“Georgia has done quite well in getting the top player per position, especially under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee,” McMahon wrote. “Since taking over as head coach, Smart has had only one recruiting season without getting at least one player ranked No. 1 at their position. That one season was in 2017, but the Bulldogs did sign nine players who were ranked in the top six nationally in their position.”
In addition to White and Cook, the other No. 1s at their various positions that Smart landed commitments from were quarterback Jacob Eason, tight end Isaac Nauta, quarterback Justin Fields, tight end Luke Ford, offensive guard Jamaree Salyer, center Clay Webb, outside linebacker Nolan Smith, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, center Sedrick Van Pran and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
Kendrick, Smith fitting right in
Although it remains to be seen just how Georgia will use defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith, Smart is certainly happy to have them in the fold.
Kendrick transferred to Georgia from Clemson and Smith came to the Bulldogs from West Virginia.
“I’m excited about them. They’re the guys that we’ve integrated into our team really smoothly. I think when you talk about players coming into a program, these guys are different because they were already integrated into a program,” Smart said. “They’ve done this once before. They’ve handled meeting the players and the players have embraced them. They’re working extremely hard.”
Under the radar
With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt getting a lot of attention on the defensive line, it’s easy to forget the Bulldogs also have Jalen Carter for opposing offensive lines to worry about.
In his Under the Radar series, Blayne Gilmer noted that Carter is a defender who might be a bit overlooked at the present time.
“The sophomore defensive lineman for the Bulldogs was not selected for first, second, or even third-team preseason All-SEC by the writers and other media during SEC Media Days last week,” Gilmer wrote. … “Georgia found creative ways to use the immense amount of athleticism that Carter has in the 2020 season. Even at fullback last year in goal-line packages for the Georgia offense, Carter was able to display the skills and traits that are going to make him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines during the remainder of his career in Athens.
“Carter is extremely agile for a man who is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. He's able to redirect with ease on the football field. If a play goes away from Carter, his ability to stick his foot in the ground and then accelerate back toward pursuing the ball is remarkable.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to the news that Oklahoma and Texas have officially begun the process to join the SEC. Donnan provided context and a backstory to why this is happening from the SEC perspective, from the views of Texas and Oklahoma, and how media dollars from ESPN can facilitate the transformative configuration of college football.
Will Burden end up at Oklahoma?
Although receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) is committed to Oklahoma, Georgia remains in hot pursuit. Adam Gorney and Josh Helmholdt debated whether Burden will end up at Oklahoma when it’s all said and done.
Gorney thinks Burden will stick with Oklahoma.
“There is no doubt Missouri and Georgia are making the biggest run at the five-star receiver and we will know a lot more after he visits with the Bulldogs this weekend,” Gorney wrote. “But from what I’ve been told, while Oklahoma believes it has a dogfight on its hands, keeping Luther Burden in the class is still very likely. That’s what I believe, too. Turning down Oklahoma for Missouri would make sense location-wise but from a football perspective it would be a big risk. Georgia would be interesting because it needs playmakers but that would take some convincing. I might be in the minority here but my bet is that after flirting with other teams, Burden sticks with the Sooners.”
Helmholdt believes he ends up elsewhere.
“Oklahoma got a huge commitment last fall from Burden, but it has been an absolute fight as of late for the Sooners to keep the five-star committed,” Helmholdt wrote. “He has several connections to Missouri and visited the Tigers a number of times in the last six months. Then, in June, he made visits with Alabama, Florida and Georgia. This is not a decommitment-waiting-to-happen because the Sooners are battling hard, but there is a ton of legit SEC competition. Of course, even if he does sign with Oklahoma, Luther may end up in the SEC anyway.”
Debating Delp
Gorney and Helmholdt also discussed whether Clemson became a contender for tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), who has held a top two of Georgia and South Carolina.
After Delp’s visit to Clemson, Gorney believes the Tigers are a factor now.
“I still think Oscar Delp is torn between Georgia and South Carolina right now in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “Those two programs have made the most effort in his recruitment, the Bulldogs were by far the early leader and the Gamecocks have closed the door a lot - especially after Delp’s visit there in June and Shane Beamer’s comments at SEC Media Days that South Carolina will utilize its tight ends without mentioning Delp by name. But Delp’s visit to Clemson over the weekend went well and he has the personality that would fit in the Tigers’ culture. There is still some ground to make up but Clemson will battle for the four-star tight end.”
Helmholdt, however, believes it’s only a battle between the Bulldogs and Gamecocks.
“Depends on what one defines as serious; the fact Delp reversed course and made the trip to Clemson's cookout stands as evidence the Tigers have been a credible contender,” Helmholdt wrote. “Can't say, though, we feel the six-hour visit flipped Delp's recruitment on its head. Here's believing it did advance his relationships with Clemson coaches and commitments, which he's taken more opportunity to do with both UGA and South Carolina. We'd probably still give those two the higher odds with the advantages they each have in their corner.”
Coming soon
Answering a bunch of reporters at once
Outside the Vent
What would be good fits in this inevitable round of conference realignment?
Florida picked up a commitment from a tight end in the class of 2023.
The Pac-12’s new commissioner said he’s received interest from “many schools.”
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852