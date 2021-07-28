The Daily Recap: Georgia's No. 1s under Kirby Smart

Here is the July 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

No. 1s

Last week, Georgia snagged a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 running back in Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.). Robinson became the second No. 1 running back the Bulldogs landed under head coach Kirby Smart, with Zamir White being the first back in 2018.

Robinson is also the 18th top-10 running back the Bulldogs have landed since 2002. It’s worth noting that running backs Keith Marshall and James Cook aren't being counted since they were considered all-purpose backs. Marshall was the second-ranked all-purpose back in 2012 and Cook actually ranked first in 2018.

Dave McMahon took this a step further and compiled all of the No. 1 players at their position that Smart has landed. Since 2016, Georgia has brought in 13 No. 1 players, with Robinson and quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) making it 15 once they enroll at Georgia.

“Georgia has done quite well in getting the top player per position, especially under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee,” McMahon wrote. “Since taking over as head coach, Smart has had only one recruiting season without getting at least one player ranked No. 1 at their position. That one season was in 2017, but the Bulldogs did sign nine players who were ranked in the top six nationally in their position.”

In addition to White and Cook, the other No. 1s at their various positions that Smart landed commitments from were quarterback Jacob Eason, tight end Isaac Nauta, quarterback Justin Fields, tight end Luke Ford, offensive guard Jamaree Salyer, center Clay Webb, outside linebacker Nolan Smith, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, center Sedrick Van Pran and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Kendrick, Smith fitting right in

Although it remains to be seen just how Georgia will use defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith, Smart is certainly happy to have them in the fold.

Kendrick transferred to Georgia from Clemson and Smith came to the Bulldogs from West Virginia.

“I’m excited about them. They’re the guys that we’ve integrated into our team really smoothly. I think when you talk about players coming into a program, these guys are different because they were already integrated into a program,” Smart said. “They’ve done this once before. They’ve handled meeting the players and the players have embraced them. They’re working extremely hard.”

Under the radar

With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt getting a lot of attention on the defensive line, it’s easy to forget the Bulldogs also have Jalen Carter for opposing offensive lines to worry about.

In his Under the Radar series, Blayne Gilmer noted that Carter is a defender who might be a bit overlooked at the present time.

“The sophomore defensive lineman for the Bulldogs was not selected for first, second, or even third-team preseason All-SEC by the writers and other media during SEC Media Days last week,” Gilmer wrote. … “Georgia found creative ways to use the immense amount of athleticism that Carter has in the 2020 season. Even at fullback last year in goal-line packages for the Georgia offense, Carter was able to display the skills and traits that are going to make him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines during the remainder of his career in Athens.

“Carter is extremely agile for a man who is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. He's able to redirect with ease on the football field. If a play goes away from Carter, his ability to stick his foot in the ground and then accelerate back toward pursuing the ball is remarkable.”

UGASports Live

​​Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young reacted to the news that Oklahoma and Texas have officially begun the process to join the SEC. Donnan provided context and a backstory to why this is happening from the SEC perspective, from the views of Texas and Oklahoma, and how media dollars from ESPN can facilitate the transformative configuration of college football.